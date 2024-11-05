US election: Key states too close to call as count underway
What you need to know
Polls have now closed in several states, including the battleground states of Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where a long process is underway to count votes.
Kamala Harris is projected to win the New England states of Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut, along with Maryland, Illinois and New York.
Trump is projected to win states including Florida, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.
Early voting was extremely popular this year, with 75 million of the 161 million registered voters having already cast their ballot.
With preelection polling showing one of the closest races ever, it is possible that key states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada may be too close to call on election night.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 5, 2024:
How long could it take to count all the votes?
Counting the votes after Election Day is a long process. Here's an explainer from DW on what are the most important steps when it comes to the vote count and why it could take a while before the official results are out.
US election results 2024 live map
Trump wins Ohio and Texas
Trump has won Ohio, which has 17 electoral votes.
Ohio is not a battleground state, but has become more Republican in recent cycles. Ohio used to be a key swing state, and was won by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.
Trump also won Texas.
Texas has 40 electoral votes. Although Democrats have hoped to flip the state due to its large metropolitan areas such as Austin, Dallas and Houston, the state still generally goes for Republicans in presidential races.
Upbeat, confident Kamala Harris supporters gather at Howard University in Washington DC
A steady stream of Kamala Harris supporters are entering the Howard watch party, which officially kicks off in an hour or so. People are upbeat, optimistic and confident of a Harris victory. "What do you like about her?" I asked a middle-aged female supporter from Georgia. "She’s the opposite of everything Trump is," the supporter said.
There's a strong police presence here. I have also seen my share of really creative signs. One read "Do you want Madam President or do you want a madman president?"
I've spent today talking to voters, and because this is Washington, D.C., it's reliably Democrat. A lot of people are voting for Kamala Harris. I think there really is something about the voting process that makes people feel like they have power over the outcome.
And I think it's also helped their feelings of anxiety that there have been very little reports of disruption to the voting process. So they voted safely, most people they know and love voted safely, and now they're all gathered here to see if the candidate they chose made it or not.
Harris wins New York, Trump wins Dakotas
Kamala Harris has won the reliably Democratic state of New York.
Trump, meanwhile, won North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisiana and Wyoming. All of these states have voted for Republicans in recent presidential elections.
Trump also won Nebraska's first district. Nebraska splits its electoral votes in two.
Harris hopes to win Nebraska's second district, which includes the major city of Omaha, as a key part of her strategy to get to the 270 electoral votes to take the White House.
Polls close in battleground states Wisconsin and Arizona
Polls have now closed in the key battleground states of Wisconsin and Arizona.
The swing state of Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes. It was narrowly won by Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 against former Republican President Donald Trump.
Arizona, meanwhile, has 11 electoral votes. Biden also narrowly won this state against Trump in 2020.
Other states which are either completely or partially closing now include Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.
Euphoric Trump supporters take to the streets in Florida
We are at Café Versailles, the most famous Cuban restaurant in Miami. It was opened in 1971 and is a hub for Cuban-Americans in exile, and for anti-Castro protesters. In 2023, Donald Trump stopped by here after his arraignment in a federal court in Miami. Tonight there is a euphoric crowd in the street, a lot of cars are driving by honking, with Trump flags.
One male supporter, who has lived in Miami since arriving from Cuba age 9, told DW that the former president was the "only one who could do a job."
"He is a strong man ... and America needs a strongman," said a woman wearing a MAGA hat.
Another female voter told us that regardless of Trump's rhetoric, "eveything was better before COVID and there's been no change in the last three years. So I think we're ready to go back to that."
Harris wins Illinois
Kamala Harris has won the midwestern state of Illinois with its 19 electoral votes.
Despite having many rural areas, Illinois is considered a Democratic state due to the major city of Chicago.
Before being elected president in 2008, Barack Obama was a US Senator representing Illinois.
Harris wins Delaware
Kamala Harris has won the reliably Democratic state of Delaware.
Delaware is the home state of US President Joe Biden. Harris serves as the vice president in Biden's administration.
Harris wins New Jersey, Trump wins Arkansas
Harris has won the reliably Democratic state of New Jersey.
Trump, meanwhile, has won Arkansas, which generally votes for Republicans in presidential races.
Josh Stein wins North Carolina governor's race, beating Mark Robinson
Democrat Josh Stein has won the governor's race in North Carolina.
Stein, the attorney general of North Carolina, was widely expected to beat his rival in the race, Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.
Robinson made numerous controversial antisemitic and explicit statements both online and in real life. A CNN report found that Robinson had made statements in defense of slavery on online forums under an alternate username, and that he described himself as a "black Nazi."
Donald Trump had previously praised Robinson before the bombshell CNN report. But after the report, Trump distanced himself from Robinson, with the lieutenant governor barred from Trump campaign events.
Harris wins Maryland, Trump wins several southern states and Florida
Kamala Harris has won the eastern state of Maryland, along with the New England states of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Trump has won Oklahoma, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Trump has also won Florida, a state that has gone more Republican at the presidential level in recent cycles. Republican Rick Scott has also won his Senate race in the Sunshine State.
Which states are swing states? And how will they decide the election?
Pollsters say battleground states are too close to call. With a total of 50 electoral votes, these states are likely to determine who wins the election:
Polls in battlegrounds Pennsylvania, Michigan close
Polling stations have closed in the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes and is the biggest prize out of the seven battleground states for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to win the presidency.
Harris and Trump have held many events in Pennsylvania in recent days, with Harris holding her final campaign rally in the city of Philadelphia on Monday evening.
Final results for Pennsylvania are expected to take a while due to the number of mail-in ballots which need to be checked the day of the election.
Michigan has 15 electoral votes and is also a key battleground state. Harris is relying on big turnout in cities such as Detroit to win the state, whereas Trump need to run up the margins in rural areas.
Other states which are either partly or entirely closing now are Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.
Campaigns rally supporters on the home stretch
The polls have closed in the first US states on the East Coast, but the campaigns are still asking for support. Kamala Harris's team is "Asking one last time," according to an email's subject line — for voters' donations.
The email, sent at 7:05 PM Eastern Time, states "As you read this, millions of voters are making their voices heard in the most important election of our lifetime… Will you rush $47 or more before the polls close? We must do everything — and we mean everything — we can to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States."
An email from Donald Trump's campaign sent a few hours earlier isn't just encouraging people to go out and vote. "If you observe voter suppression, irregularities, or fraud, document everything and immediately file a report with the campaign's election integrity team," the email reads.
Four years ago, Trump claimed the election was stolen from him and spoke of widespread fraud, which was disproven by several courts. In the run-up to this election, he has also warned of the Democrats potentially committing fraud. Other Republicans have been pointing out instances of what they perceived as fraud today. Observers worry that Republicans are preparing a defensive already in case Harris wins, so they can point to a "rigged election."