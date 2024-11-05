US election: First results in Harris-Trump faceoff

Polls have now closed in several states, including the battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where a long process is underway to count votes.

Kamala Harris is projected to win the New England states of Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and Connecticut, along with Maryland.

Trump is projected to win states including Florida, West Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana.

Early voting was extremely popular this year, with 75 million of the 161 million registered voters having already cast their ballot.

With preelection polling showing one of the closest races ever, it is possible that key states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada may be too close to call on election night.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 5, 2024: