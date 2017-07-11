Biden is six electoral votes away from reaching the 270 needed to reach the White House, according to AP figures

The AP tally includes Arizona, a state that other networks have not yet called

Millions of votes still need to be counted, with the candidates neck-and-neck in several states

All eyes are on the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina

Biden said he has "no doubt" he will win the election

Trump's campaign has launched legal challenges, demanding the processing of ballots stop

Election results based on Associated Press data. All times in GMT/UTC

23:50 President Donald Trump delivered remarks Thursday evening at the White House briefing room, claiming "if you count the legal votes I easily win."

"If you count the illegal votes they are trying to steal the election from us."

22:50 Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters Thursday evening that the ongoing ballot count in the critical battleground state was "very secure" and the "integrity of this vote is unparalleled."

Boockvar said that the "overwhelming majority" of the over 300,000 remaining ballots will be counted by Friday.

The Trump campaign has taken legal action in Pennsylvania to try and stop the counting of mail-in ballots postmarked by election day, but which are allowed to be counted up to three days later. Boockvar said late arrival ballots are "significantly lower" than expected, adding she has seen no evidence of voter fraud.

Joe Biden is steadily narrowing Trump's lead in Pennsylvania, with fewer than 110,000 votes separating the two candidates. A victory for Biden taking the state's 20 electoral votes would win him the presidency.

22:25 Joe Biden gave a brief speech at his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday afternoon and said he has "no doubt" that he will win the election.

Biden also urged patience in waiting for vote counts to be completed, adding that democracy can sometimes be "messy," but "each ballot must be counted."

21:00 A federal judge in Washington, DC, has ordered the US Postal Service to perform twice daily inspections of its processing centers, to check for mail-in votes postmarked on election day, but which may have arrived afterward.

The USPS processing centers have been urged to expedite any ballots found for delivery to election officials. Thursday's order is set to remain in place until the end of each states' deadline for accepting ballots.

20:30 The 2020 US election campaign cost some $14 billion (€12 billion), a record sum that was spent in both the presidential and the legislative contests.

It was nearly double the amount spent in the 2016 election and more than triple the sum spent of the 2000 election, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-partisan research group that studies the role of money in politics.

There was unprecedented spending in the presidential contest, which is expected to see $6.6 billion in total spending, up from around $2.4 billion in the 2016 race.

20:00 Joe Biden has a very slim edge in most of the states that are still counting ballots, here is the state of the race:

Arizona (11 electoral votes): Biden currently leads by 2.4%, or more than 68,000 votes. Some 86% of the votes have already been counted. A bulk of the ballots that remain to be counted are in densely populated Maricopa County, which includes the city of Phoenix. Complete results are not expected until 7 p.m. local time (0200 GMT/UTC Friday).

Georgia (16 electoral votes): Trump is leading by a razor-thin margin of 0.3% or about 13,000 votes. Some 98% of votes have been tallied and a complete vote count is expected by Thursday evening local time.

Nevada (6 electoral votes): Biden is leading with 1%, or around 11,000 votes. Some 89% of the total votes have been counted. Joe Gloria, the registrar of Clark County, the largest in the state, said at least 63,262 ballots were left to count but that some mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day are still arriving. A total count is not expected until Saturday.

Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes): Trump leads by 1.5%, or 108,772 votes. Some 92% of ballots have so far been counted. The Biden campaign has said that it is confident it can win the battleground state. A result is expected by Friday, but officials in the state say they could be ready by as early as Thursday night local time.

North Carolina (15 electoral votes): Trump leads with 1.4%, or more than 76,000 votes. Some 95% of the ballots have been counted. Officials there have not said when the total vote count could be delivered.

19:00 A Michigan judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by President Donald Trump's campaign that sought to halt vote-counting in the state. Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been projected to win Michigan, a state that Trump won in 2016.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens said she had "no basis to find that there is a substantial likelihood of success on the merits."

A judge in Georgia also dismissed a legal challenge by the Trump campaign concerning some 53 absentee ballots in Chatham County, which leans Democratic. The judge threw out the suit after county election officials testified that all of those ballots had been received on time.

The Trump campaign announced that it would launch additional legal action in Pennsylvania and Nevada. Campaign manager Bill Stepien told reporters on a conference call that Trump was "alive and well" with regard to the presidential race.

The campaign predicted that the Republican incumbent would win the US election by as early as Friday evening.

