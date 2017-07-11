US election live updates: Biden says he is 'confident' of victory

Polls have closed across the US, but vote-counting could take some time due to the unprecedented number people who cast their ballots early.

Donald Trump has won Florida, Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Wyoming, West Virginia, South Carolina, Idaho, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Montana.

Joe Biden has sealed Wisconsin, Maine, Arizona, Hawaii, Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico, California, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut, as well as the District of Columbia.

Six states still need to be called, with millions of votes uncounted.

The focus is on tightly contested "swing states" like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.

21:28 Joe Biden spoke to supporters in his home state of Delaware on Wednesday afternoon and said it is "clear that we are winning enough states" and that he believes he will win the election when the all the votes are counted.

Speaking in Wilmington, Biden said that his campaign won Wisconsin by "virtually the same margin" as Trump did in 2016, is winning Michigan by a bigger margin than Trump did, and that he feels "very good" about Pennsylvania, where he claims to be winning 78% of mail-in votes.

"Even in the face of a pandemic, more Americans voted than any time in history," Biden said, citing the 150 million Americans who voted.

Biden said it was time to "lower the temperature, to listen to one another … to unite, to heal," adding that there are no "red states or blue states, just the United States."

21:13 With Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia receiving a lot of attention right now, there are still three other states with official results pending.

Trump is currently leading Biden by two percentage points in the southern state of North Carolina, with an estimated 95% of votes counted. However, AP has not yet called the state and its 15 electoral votes for Trump as there is still a significant number of mail-in ballots left to count.

In North Carolina, any ballots postmarked by November 3 are eligible, and may be counted until November 12.

The western desert state of Nevada said earlier Wednesday it won't release further election results until 9 a.m. PST (1700 GMT/UTC) on Thursday.

The agency said it still has to count mail-in ballots received on Tuesday, mail-in ballots that will be received over the next week, as well as provisional ballots.

Biden currently narrowly leads Trump at 49.2% to 48.6% in the sparsely populated state with 6 electoral votes.

And in the remote state of Alaska, with just 3 electoral votes, Trump currently has a commanding lead over Biden at 63.5% to 32.3%

20:32 Donald Trump's campaign said it will sue to halt the counting of votes in Pennsylvania, accusing electoral officials of prohibiting its "observers" from approaching closer to 25 feet (7.6 meters) to vote counters in Pennsylvania.

The move comes after they mounted a similar challenge in fellow crucial election sate Michigan.

"We are also suing to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law," deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said in a statement.

Workers prepare mail-in ballots for counting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

20:03 In the southern state of Georgia, the race for its 16 electoral votes could tighten as some 250,000 ballots remain uncounted, mostly from the Democrat-leaning Atlanta metro area.

Trump currently leads Biden in Georgia 50.2% to 48.5% with 93% of ballots counted. About 85,000 votes currently separate Trump and Biden, according to the New York Times.

Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, told reporters that he wants all votes to be counted by the end of Wednesday, and that "every legal ballot" would be counted.

By law, if the margin between candidates in Georgia is less than or equal to 0.5 percentage points, a candidate may request a recount within two business days after results have been made official.

19:21 Joe Biden has won the state of Wisconsin, with all vote counting completed, according to the AP.

Before the upper Midwest state and its 10 electoral votes were called for Biden, the Trump campaign said it would demand a vote recount, citing unspecified "irregularities."

Biden just squeaked by Trump in Wisconsin 49.4% to 48.8%. Trump won Wisconsin by a razor-thin margin in 2016.

19:12 The Trump campaign is set to file a lawsuit attempting to halt ballot counting in the tightly contested, blue-collar state of Michigan.

With counting still underway, the latest figures show challenger Joe Biden with a small lead of 49.5% to 48.8%, although the race is still too early to call for the state and its 16 electoral votes.

In a statement, Trump's campaign said it "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.''

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told reporters that unofficial results were expected "within the next 24 hours" and there were about 100,000 ballots remaining, mainly in large districts like Detroit and Grand Rapids.

Benson added she was confident that Michigan's voting process could withstand a legal challenge by the Trump campaign.

"We're very familiar with the process and legality of our process, and I have great confidence in it, and we're ready to defend it," Benson said, according to the Washington Post.

A ballot counter in Atlanta, Georgia

18:18 Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said in a statement that the campaign will demand a recount in Wisconsin, alleging "reports of irregularities" in "several counties" that raise "serious doubts about the validity of the results."

Stepien did not specify what "irregularities" the Trump campaign was contesting.

With most ballots counted, Biden's lead is hovering around 1% in the upper Midwest state with 10 electoral votes.

"The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Stepien said.

Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said earlier Wednesday that Biden would win Wisconsin, "recount or no recount."

"We are ahead and we have a very clear sense of the votes that are there," she told an online press briefing.

17:54 Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien promised a "legal operation like that has never been assembled for a Republican candidate for president," adding that lawyers have been sent to the hotly contested states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, according to the Washington Post.

Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer said the campaign is " prepared for any effort the Republicans make in any court in any of these states" to advance Trump's "absurd" claims of voter fraud.

17:48 The chairman of the European Parliament's delegation for relations with the US, Radislav Sikorski, told DW that if the US election leads to a constitutional crisis, it would be another blemish on America's soft power.

"The votes of Americans are not equal," Sikorski said, pointing to how Trump could lose the popular vote but still have a chance to be elected.

In terms of the transatlantic relationship Sikorski said that it was better for Europe to have someone the bloc could work with.

"Of course, we don't take sides but we know that he [Trump] is a uniquely hostile president to the European Union. He backed Brexit and Mr. Farage, he's called us a foe. He's threatened us with sanctions. And we would prefer to have someone in Washington with whom we could jointly have a strategy about how to manage a more assertive China, for example," he added.

17:19 Two German government ministers have signaled deep concern about the instability of the US election.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said the US faced a "very explosive situation" and a possible crisis, in response to President Donald Trump having declared that he had won the election.

"The battle over the legitimacy of the result, however it turns out, has begun," Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

German vice chancellor and finance minister, Olaf Scholz, backed her comments and urged for a full count. "It is important for us that everything be counted and in the end we have a clear result," Scholz said.

Both said Germany was prepared to face the consequences of the election. Kramp-Karrenbauer said that "this friendship is more than a question of which administration is currently in the White House," dismissing calls in Germany to "decouple ourselves from the United States."

Philadelphia election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots

16:55 In a press briefing, Biden's campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said that Biden was on a "clear path to victory," with the campaign expecting to win Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The southern state of Georgia is a "toss up," with populous districts in suburban Atlanta still being counted. North Carolina is leaning Trump, O'Malley Dillon said.

But with ballots still being counted, Trump's campaign has also claimed to have the edge in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia.

O'Malley Dillon criticized Trump for "falsely" claiming to have won the race last night and demanding that votes stop being counted.

"But let's be extremely clear about something, if Donald Trump got his wish and we stopped counting ballots right now, Vice President Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States," she said.

16:30 It is now over 24 hours since polls first opened in the US election and Americans still don't know who their next president will be, with millions of votes left to be counted.

At this point, the road to the White House for both candidates likely goes through the upper Midwest states of Wisconsin and Michigan, with 10 and 16 electoral votes at stake respectively, and the Mid-Atlantic state of Pennsylvania, carrying 20 electoral votes.

Each of the three states is hotly contested. Biden currently has a razor-thin lead in Wisconsin and Michigan, with the last votes currently being tallied and the race still too close to call.

Trump is currently ahead in Pennsylvania, however, the vote count is taking longer due to the high proportion of mail-in ballots. Ballots postmarked by November 3 can be accepted even if they arrive up to three days after the election.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told CNN Wednesday, "we are going to get a clearer picture by the end of the day, but we can get ballots up until Friday."

16:17 Tom Wolf, the Governor of Pennsylvania has said that a full count may not be available on Wednesday. So far, the state has tallied roughly 50% of mail in ballots.

"Millions of mail-in ballots" are being counted, he told a press conference. "We may not know the results even today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer than we're used to," Wolf added.

The Democratic governor urged patience, saying Pennsylvania intends to keep "the promise of democracy" that every vote counts.

16:00 President Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said Wednesday that Trump was in a "very, very, very, good position," and predicted a victory for the incumbent if all "legally cast" ballots are counted.

Stepien added that the tight race in Wisconsin would be close enough to be "recount territory." Biden is narrowly leading in Wisconsin, with the final count yet to be announced.

Catch up on earlier developments here.

