US election live updates: America waits on Trump vs. Biden

Polls have closed across the US, but vote-counting could take some time due to the unprecedented number people who cast their ballots early.

Trump has won Florida, Texas, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Wyoming, West Virginia, South Carolina, Idaho, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and Montana.

Joe Biden has sealed Maine, Arizona, Hawaii, Minnesota, Colorado, New Mexico, California, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware and Connecticut, as well as the District of Columbia.

Seven states still need to be called, with millions of votes uncounted.

The focus is on tightly contested "swing states" like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

16:30 It is now over 24 hours since polls first opened in the US election and Americans still don't know who their next president will be, with millions of votes left to be counted.

At this point, the road to the White House for both candidates likely goes through the upper Midwest states of Wisconsin and Michigan, with 10 and 16 electoral votes at stake respectively, and the Mid-Atlantic state of Pennsylvania, carrying 20 electoral votes.

Each of the three states is hotly contested. Biden currently has a razor-thin lead in Wisconsin and Michigan, with the last votes currently being tallied and the race still too close to call.

Trump is currently ahead in Pennsylvania, however, the vote count is taking longer due to the high proportion of mail-in ballots. Ballots postmarked by November 3 can be accepted even if they arrive up to three days after the election.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told CNN Wednesday, "we are going to get a clearer picture by the end of the day, but we can get ballots up until Friday."

16:17 Tom Wolf, the Governor of Pennsylvania has said that a full count may not be available on Wednesday. So far, the state has tallied roughly 50% of mail in ballots.

"Millions of mail-in ballots" are being counted, he told a press conference. "We may not know the results even today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer than we're used to," Wolf added.

The Democratic governor urged patience, saying Pennsylvania intends to keep "the promise of democracy" that every vote counts.

16:00 President Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, said Wednesday that Trump was in a "very, very, very, good position," and predicted a victory for the incumbent if all "legally cast" ballots are counted.

Stepien added that the tight race in Wisconsin would be close enough to be "recount territory." Biden is narrowly leading in Wisconsin, with the final count yet to be announced.

