US election night: What you need to know as America votes

1. Expect record-breaking turnout

US voter turnout for presidential elections is low compared to many other countries, hovering around 55% in recent years. However, the coronavirus pandemic led many states to modify their ballot-casting rules by expanding early in-person voting and mail-in or drop-off options.

A record-breaking 85 million Americans had already cast their ballots by October 30. By that date in Texas, early voting had already exceeded the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 election. With in-person voting taking place across the country on November 3, the overall number of ballots cast in the election will likely set new records.

2. It matters who shows up on November 3

Despite expanded early voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, turnout at the polls on November 3 will still play a huge rule. Republicans prefer to vote in person, so the Trump campaign has said to expect a surge of his supporters at Tuesday's polls.

Early voting gives Democrats a slight edge, but Black voters, who largely lean Democratic, prefer in-person voting, and their on-the-day turnout could still be crucial to a Biden win.

Voters under 30, who made up a large portion of non-voters in 2016, appear highly mobilized this year and roughly 63% of those who definitely plan to vote tend to support Biden. Their turnout will be important.

Latino voters, a diverse bloc whose party tendencies vary, could help tip results in certain states — in either direction. Latino turnout has been lower than the US average in past votes, but a record 32 million are eligible to vote in 2020, so if they do vote, it could be decisive.

'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country Arms manufacturer from Louisiana Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer took 82 portraits on their extensive road trip across the US. The photos show people of all ages, ethnic groups, professions and genders. The subjects are each portrayed in the same way: in front of a plain white canvas. There is no comment.

'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country Mother of eight from Mississippi "Divided We Stand" is the title of the photo book by Mathias Braschler and Monika Fischer. The division refers to the political polarization in the US, which is best exemplified on a map. On the one hand, there are the "blue" coastal states, where the majority support the Democrats; on the other, much of the middle is comprised of the "red" states, the Republican heartland.

'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country Sheriff from Texas To capture this division, the Swiss couple covered about 15,000 miles (24,000 kilometers) while crisscrossing the US. Their epic journey encompassed 40 states stretching from Montana in the north to Texas in the south, where the above picture was taken.

'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country Cheyenne chief from Montana The photographers spent months on the road, traveling with a mobile home equipped with an integrated photo studio. Fischer and Braschler meticulously set up the studio anew every time they took a new portrait to ensure they always had the exact same light and background.

'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country Rodeo Queen from Wyoming Not only did they fascinating pictures on their road trip, but also asked the people they portrayed about their political leanings. What their subjects had to say about politics, society and their country is documented in the photo book — opinions as diverse as the people photographed.

'Divided We Stand': Portraits of a polarized country Mason from Georgia The photographers and their son live in New York and Switzerland. The couple has lived in the US for many years, but their road trip has broadened their perspectives on the country, especially the fact that so many Americans support Donald Trump. Author: Maria John Sánchez



3. The magic number is 270

The US presidential election is not decided by the popular vote; instead, the winner is determined by the electoral college, a body of 538 appointed electors, or delegates, who are apportioned to each state and Washington, D.C. A candidate needs to win enough states to secure a majority of these electors — 270 — in order to win. Hitting this number is the only thing that counts.

4. There are certain key states to watch

Because electors are not allotted to states in proportion with their population, certain states have oversized influence in a candidate's win. Some states with many electors are surefire wins to one party. But the most important states are those with significant numbers of electoral votes and close races.

These are Florida (29 electoral votes), Pennsylvania (20), Ohio (18), Michigan (16), North Carolina (15), Arizona (11), Minnesota (10) and Wisconsin (10). The race in two historically solid Republican states, Georgia (16) and Texas (38), have also gotten tighter. A Biden win in either would be a major upset and deliver Democrats a big advantage in the count to 270.

Ohio, a swing state, began early voting 28 days before election day on November 3

5. Results in key states may take a while

When will we know each state's results? It depends where a state is and what its rules are. The continental US covers four time zones (Alaska and Hawaii add two more). The first state polls to close will do so around 2300 UTC. The rest close over the following six hours. After a state's polls close, winner projections will be made based on exit polls and whatever ballots have been counted.

This year, the large number of mail-in voting could complicate getting official results. While some states start counting mail-in ballots before election day, others can't start until November 3. Some states have also extended the return deadline, meaning postal votes could continue to arrive for days. In states with close races, it could be these ballots that determine the winner.

6. We may not know the next president for a while

If outstanding state results mean neither candidate can secure 270 electoral votes, then the next president may not be known for days or even weeks, until all postal votes get counted. Potentially wire-thin margins of victory could also result in numerous legal cases that could further slow proceedings. There is an important deadline though: December 8, by which all state electors must be assigned to a state winner, if Congress is to accept the election results.

7. Americans are also voting for Congress

In addition to voting for the president, Americans are also casting votes for Congressmen and women. All 435 seats in the lower chamber of Congress, the House of Representatives, are up for election, and the Democrats are projected to maintain their majority.

Thirty-five seats are also up for election in the Republican-controlled upper chamber of Congress, the Senate, and many races are very close, so the outcome here is much more uncertain. Some currently Republican-controlled states like Arizona could go Democratic – but some Democratic-controlled ones like Alabama could go Republican. Democrats need to add four seats to their current total to take Senate control from Republicans.