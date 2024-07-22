US election: Kamala Harris seeks to build support

07/22/2024 July 22, 2024 US Vice President Kamala Harris pays tribute to Biden

US Vice President Kamala Harris made her first remarks since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her candidacy.

"I wanted to say a few words about our president," said Harris, speaking at a gathering for championship college basketball teams at the White House.

"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he had already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris recounted that she had known Biden's late son Beau when the two had worked together as attorney generals.

"Back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I see every day in our president."

"His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family; His big heart, and his love, his deep love for our country.

"And I am first-hand witness that, every day, that our president Joe Biden fights for the American people and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."