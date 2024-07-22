US election: Kamala Harris seeks to build support

07/22/2024 July 22, 2024 Democratic support coalesces around Harris

Leading Democrats are busy rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party candidate after US President Joe Biden's sensational decision to end his re-election bid.

The 59-year-old is seen as the most likely candidate for the November 5 election, having received the endorsement of Biden himself.

Numerous other leading Democrats have also backed her, whittling down the list of potential opponents.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, seen as a possible rival, endorsed Harris. So, too, have other potential challengers such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

So far, no major party figure has said they will run against Harris for the nomination.

While a final decision is to be made at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22, a party consensus could have emerged far earlier.

Biden has said that he will finish the remainder of his term, which ends on January 20, 2025.

The Trump camp has reacted angrily to Biden's withdrawal, with the former US president lamenting the time and money spent campaigning against the 81-year-old.