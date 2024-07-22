US election: Kamala Harris seeks to build support

US election: Kamala Harris seeks to build supportPublished July 22, 2024last updated July 22, 2024
What you need to know
Already having clinched US President Joe Biden's endorsement, Vice President Kamala Harris has quickly won the backing of many leading Democrats.
Harris reportedly spent hours placing more than 100 calls to party leaders, members of Congress, governors, and other figures after Biden's withdrawal.
The 59-year-old could become the first female, Black, and South Asian US president if she wins against newly nominated Republican candidate Donald Trump in November.
Attention is also turning to the identity of her running mate, with just over 100 days until the election.
US Vice President Kamala Harris pays tribute to Biden
US Vice President Kamala Harris made her first remarks since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her candidacy.
"I wanted to say a few words about our president," said Harris, speaking at a gathering for young sports people at the White House.
"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he had already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."
Harris recounted that she had known Biden's late son Beau when the two had worked together as attorney generals.
"Back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I see every day in our president."
"His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family; His big heart, and his love, his deep love for our country.
"And I am first-hand witness that, every day, that our president Joe Biden fights for the American people and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."
Democratic support coalesces around Harris
Leading Democrats are busy rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party candidate after US President Joe Biden's sensational decision to end his re-election bid.
The 59-year-old is seen as the most likely candidate for the November 5 election, having received the endorsement of Biden himself.
Numerous other leading Democrats have also backed her, whittling down the list of potential opponents.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, seen as a possible rival, endorsed Harris. So, too, have other potential challengers such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
So far, no major party figure has said they will run against Harris for the nomination.
While a final decision is to be made at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22, a party consensus could have emerged far earlier.
Biden has said that he will finish the remainder of his term, which ends on January 20, 2025.
The Trump camp has reacted angrily to Biden's withdrawal, with the former US president lamenting the time and money spent campaigning against the 81-year-old.
US Secret Service 'failed' in mission to protect Trump
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle admitted to Congress the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was "the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades."
She was testifying at a congressional hearing into her agency's failure to prevent a would-be assassin from wounding a Republican presidential candidate.
"We failed," Cheatle, facing calls to resign, said during testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
"As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse," Cheatle said.
Trump was wounded in the ear in the July 13 Pennsylvania rally shooting that left one spectator dead and two others wounded.
The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was fatally shot by the Secret Service.
Watch: American divided over Biden's decision to step down
US President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday.
Biden will see out the rest of his term in office, but the Democrats will look for a new presidential candidate at their convention in August.
Democrats rapidly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris, who also has Biden's endorsement.
However, not everyone was happy about Biden's decision to step down, watch this:
