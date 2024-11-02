US election: Kamala Harris opens 'Saturday Night Live'Published November 2, 2024last updated November 3, 2024
What you need to know
Vice President Kamala Harris has made a surprise appearance on the "Saturday Night Live" TV sketch comedy show in the final days before the election, briefly stepping away from the battleground states where she's been furiously campaigning.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump told supporters in Virginia there was no way he could lose and that he is on the cusp of "the greatest political victory in the history of our country."
Earlier Saturday, Harris' and Trump's planes shared the tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the two candidates held dueling events in the southern state.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race to the White House on November 2, 2024:
Kamala Harris opens last SNL episode before elections
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris opened on Saturday the last episode of the "Saturday Night Live" TV comedy show before Election Day, in a surprise appearance.
"Keep Calm-ala and carry on-ala," Harris said in unison with the actor who plays her on the show, Maya Rudolph. Cheers from the audience drowned her first lines as she sat across from Rudolph.
"It is nice to see you Kamala," Harris told Rudolph, "and I'm just here to remind you you got this."
Harris arrived at Manhattan's 30 Rockefeller Plaza, where SNL is taped, just in time for a quick rehearsal before the show aired live.
Harris to appear on 'Saturday Night Live'
US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to appear on the "Saturday Night Live" TV program, news agencies reported, citing her campaign.
The New York Post daily reported that Harris would appear during the program's opening skit.
The late night comedy show was hosted by former President Donald Trump in 2004 and 2015.
On Saturday, Harris made a campaign stop in the city of Charlotte in the southeastern battleground state of North Carolina. She was next meant to fly to Detroit, but reportedly made an unexpected stop in New York.
Women's rights march in Chicago as polling day nears
People in Chicago took part in what was billed as a "Women's March" on Saturday, three days before the US elections where the Democratic Party is hoping to score points on issues like abortion rights.
Carrying placards with slogans like "I'm with her" and "not going back," protesters in the Democratic stronghold expressed support for candidate Kamala Harris.
Flags made for the event summed up a series of policy areas where Democrats are trying to differentiate themselves from Republicans, by no means limited to women's issues.
"Embrace diversity, empower women, fight injustice, protect the environment, celebrate love, support choice, welcome immigrants," the flags said, in reference to issues including abortion rights, LGBTQ+ issues and migration.
The Women's March movement traces its roots back to the day after Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017, when hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the US and beyond.
Trump says suburbs 'under attack' at North Carolina event
At a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, former US President Donald Trump said he would deport millions of immigrants if elected.
He also warned residents of US suburbs, traditionally seen as a refuge from crime and other dangers, that those places were under threat from violent crime, despite violent crimes dropping in the US last year.
"The suburbs are under attack right now. When you're home in your house alone, and you've got this monster that got out of prison, you know, six charges of murdering six different people. I think you'd rather have Trump," he said.
He also claimed that the economy had been damaged since his time as president, but that he could put things right.
"I stand before you today as the only candidate who can rescue our economy. This is a, a really bad thing that's happened. From obliteration, restored to strength, prosperity and greatness."
"I will never apologize for defending America. I will protect our workers. I will protect our jobs. I will protect our borders. I will protect our family. I will protect our women. I'm going to protect our women."
North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Helene late in September, with recovery efforts lasting well into October. Already considered a battleground state, both candidates laid additional focus on the area in the aftermath of the damage.
Harris vows 'to be a president for all Americans' at Atlanta rally
US Vice President Kamala Harris has repeated the assertion that her opponent Donald Trump would bring an "enemies list" into the Oval Office if elected whereas she would come with a "to-do list."
Speaking at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, Harris also promised to lower the cost of living for US citizens and repeated her pledge to be a president for all of them.
"Just imagine if he is elected on day one. Donald Trump would walk in that Oval Office with his enemies list, stewing over an enemies list. When I am elected, I will walk in on your behalf with my to-do list. My to-do list. And at the top of my list is bringing down the cost of living for you."
Singer-songwriter Victoria Monet and the rapper Monica Denise Arnold were among the celebrity speakers at the event in the southern state.
Harris also warned that Trump was seeking "unchecked power" and said that this could become a reality "in less than 90 days" when the handover of power takes place.
"I don't believe that people who disagree with me are the enemy," said Harris. "He wants to put them in jail. I will give them a seat at the table. That's what real leaders do. That's what strong leaders do. And I pledge to you to always put country above party and self. And I pledge to you to be a president for all Americans."
Biden visits hometown Scranton in campaign swansong
US President Joe Biden has returned to his childhood home for a final campaign stop in support of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden is seeking to use his local sway in a critical part of the important swing state of Pennsylvania, which Democratic candidate Harris will likely need to win to beat former President Donald Trump.
The president rallied union workers, a constituency with whom he enjoys popularity, in the town where he grew up before his family moved to Delaware.
"I'm so proud to be back," Biden said, launching into familiar remarks about his and Harris' support for unions. He spoke of his pride at having been the first president to walk a picket line.
"A lot of politicians have trouble you saying the word union, but I'm not one of them. By the way, neither is Kamala. I wouldn't have chosen her for vice president if she had that trouble," he said.
Biden was joined on stage at one point by his granddaughter Natalie, and several people in the crowd waved posters saying "Thank you Joe," which first began circulating after the outgoing president bowed out of the campaign to make space for Harris.
Speaking about Trump, Biden alleged that the former president might abolish the Affordable Care Act healthcare program if elected.
"He wants to take away the Affordable Health Care Act. That would have a devastating impact on the kids you grew up with, the people you grew up with. Don't forget where you came from. Don't forget who you were with. I mean it, I'm not joking."
When will we know the results of the US election?
Voters head to the polls across the US on November 5. When to expect the results is rather less certain.
With the race being tight in several states, many may not be declared on election night or possibly for several days. Some states may also have a runoff vote.
Since 1848, the results have been projected and declared by the media before their finalization. The long-standing tradition still exists today. Read DW's explainer on why media outlets declare the US election results.
US election issues: Economy
Opinion polls in recent months have consistently shown that the economy is top on the minds of voters amid high living costs.
Both Trump and Harris blame each other's administrations for inflation levels. But combing through the data since 2009 shows that no matter who was in power, the economy seemed to be equally driven by global events, demographic developments and decisions made in the White House.
Read DW's analysis on the presidential impact on the US economy.
Why Ukrainians are closely watching the US elections
For Ukraine, the stakes in the 2024 US presidential election could not be higher.
With polls showing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck, Ukrainians are considering what a second Trump presidency would mean for them and what Harris might offer.
Watch the full report here:
How would Harris and Trump run trade with China?
US election issues: Immigration
Recent opinion polls suggest that voters care the most about the economy. But immigration remains a hot topic, with supporters of both Trump and Harris ranking it among the top 10 issues for this election.
During his campaign, Trump has blamed the Biden administration for record migration numbers across the Mexico border. Is that really the case? Watch DW's report:
Why is Donald Trump so popular in Nigeria?
In Nigeria, a West African nation with a strong socially conservative population, many people hope Donald Trump will return to the White House.
On the streets of Lagos, vendors sell Trump paraphernalia and the former president's successful books, "The Art of The Deal" and "Think Like a Billionaire."
"I sell books almost every day. I sell two copies, three copies [of Trump's books] every day," Emmanuel Akhuetie, a book vendor, told DW. "When you read his book and apply it, you will make it in life."
Watch DW's full report here to find out what Nigerians find so appealing about the Republican presidential nominee.
What is the Electoral College?
The US president is not directly elected by a majority vote, but through an institution called the Electoral College, a proportional system that ultimately determines the winner of the election.
When US citizens vote in the presidential election, they are voting for the candidate's electors. In most states, if a candidate wins the general population vote they will receive all its electors.
The number of electors from each state is based on how many members it has in Congress, and by extension based on its population.
Why does this system exist? And what happens if no candidate gets a majority? Find out in this explainer on the Electoral College.
US election issues: Abortion
Few issues in the US election are as emotionally charged and divisive as abortion.
Along with the economy and the rising cost of living, migration and health care, abortion rights have emerged as a key campaign issue pulling many Americans to the ballot box.
The vote on November 5 will be the first presidential election since the US Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which had guaranteed women the right to decide whether to continue or terminate a pregnancy since 1972.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has made abortion rights one of the main talking points in her campaign against Donald Trump.
Are Russia and China trying to influence the US election?
Covert Russian influence deeply impacted the 2016 US presidential election, undermining many voters' confidence that their elections were safe from foreign meddling.
Authorities warn that Russia hasn't backed off, and China has also entered the ring. Watch the full report here: