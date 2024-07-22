US election: Harris chides Trump as Biden passes torch

US election: Harris chides Trump as Biden passes torchPublished July 22, 2024last updated July 23, 2024
During a visit with campaign staff in Delaware, Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and said her priorities if she won the White House would be boosting the middle class and abortion rights.
President Joe Biden, meanwhile, phoned into the Delaware campaign staff meeting and told Democrats to "embrace Harris." He said he would do whatever he could to support Harris in her campaign.
The 59-year-old could become the first female, Black, and South Asian US president if she wins against Trump in November.
Harris says strengthening middle class, abortion rights top priorities
During her speech to campaign staff, Harris laid out her presidential priorities if she wins the White House in November.
Harris said strengthening the middle class would be a goal of her presidency.
She also said abortion rights would be a key part of her campaign.
"We will fight for reproductive freedom, knowing, if Trump gets the chance, he will sign an abortion ban to outlaw abortion in every single state," Harris said.
The US Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, which said the US Constitution generally protects the right to an abortion. Since overturning Roe v. Wade, some states in the United States have increased restrictions on abortion or issued a complete ban.
Biden to Democrats: 'Embrace' Kamala Harris
In his first comments since leaving the 2024 presidential race, incumbent President Joe Biden called on members of his party to "embrace" Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden told campaign staff in a call that he will be "out on the road" for Harris, who he has endorsed as the Democratic nominee in the November election. Harris has already won over most of the Democratic delegates she needs to win the presidential nomination.
"I want to say to the team, embrace her. She's the best," Biden said, calling from his beach home in the state of Delaware. "I know yesterday's news is surprising and it's hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do."
Harris acknowledges 'rollercoaster' after Biden steps aside
US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to campaign staff in Delaware. She acknowledged that it's been a "rollercoaster" after US President Joe Biden announced he would end his reelection bid.
Harris said she would go out and earn the Democratic presidential nomination.
The vice president said she would retain Jen O'Malley Dillon and Julie Chavez Rodriguez as the heads of her campaign. Dillon and Rodriguez were spearheading Biden's reelection efforts.
Harris also spoke of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee who she would face in the general election. She likened Trump to "predators and cheaters."
Reflecting on her past as a prosecutor in California, Harris said she "took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain."
"So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," Harris said.
Harris campaign says it raised $81 million in 24 hours
US Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign said it had raised $81 million (€74 million) in the first 24 hours after Joe Biden exited the White House race and endorsed her.
"Team Harris raised $81 million in its first 24 hours, adding to the existing near quarter-of-a-billion dollar war chest already amassed this election cycle," the statement said.
The massive haul, which includes money raised across the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees, represents the largest 24-hour sum reported by either side in the 2024 campaign.
Harris' campaign also said it was the largest single-day total in US history.
Republican VP pick makes first solo appearance
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made his first solo campaign rally appearance in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio.
Vance said President Joe Biden was pushed out by a group of party elites, calling it "a threat to democracy."
"The idea of selecting the Democrat party's nominee, because George Soros and Barack Obama and a couple of elite Democrats got in the smoke-filled room and decided to throw Joe Biden overboard, that is not how it works," he said, without providing any proof that it was the case.
Harris is not yet the Democratic nominee for president.
Her campaign said it was working to secure enough support from delegates to the Democrats convention to ensure her nomination.
Jeffries and Schumer to meet Harris
The top two Democrats in Congress were expected to meet with Vice President Harris on Monday to discuss endorsing her as their party's next presidential nominee.
House Democratic minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said he and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer was "looking forward" to meeting with Harris and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.
He said they'll "have more to say about the path forward" after the meeting.
Harris' campaign has garnered constant endorsements to replace President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.
Her campaign aims to wrap up her nomination by Wednesday night by securing a majority of the nearly 4,000 Democratic convention delegates needed to win, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told the Reuters news agency.
Former House speaker Pelosi backs Harris
Former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is endorsing Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden in the November election.
"Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political," Pelosi, one of the Democratic Party's leading figures, said in a message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November. "
Harris campaign raises nearly $50 million overnight
Harris for President campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt says Vice President Kamala Harris raised $49.6 million (€45.5 million) in donations by Monday morning.
That amount was raised in the first 15 hours after Harris received President Joe Biden's endorsement.
Biden's campaign formally changed its name to Harris for President on Sunday, reflecting that Harris has inherited Biden's political operation of more than 1,000 staffers.
Even before the latest round of donations, the campaign fund included a war chest that stood at nearly $96 million at the end of June.
Macron praises Biden 'courage'
French President Emmanuel Macron has said US President Joe Biden's decision to not seek reelection revealed courage and a sense of duty.
"I take account of the courage, the sense of responsibility and sense of duty that led you to make this decision," Macron said in a letter addressed to Biden.
Other world leaders have also praised Biden's term in office:
Harris to visit campaign headquarters
US Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware to meet staff.
The base was formerly the hub for President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign until his announcement on Sunday that he would no longer stand.
"It's the first full day of our campaign, so I'm heading up to Wilmington, DE [Delaware] later to say "hello" to our staff in HQ," Harris wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "One day down. 105 to go. Together, we're going to win this."
US Vice President Kamala Harris pays tribute to Biden
US Vice President Kamala Harris made her first remarks since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her candidacy.
"I wanted to say a few words about our president," said Harris, speaking at a gathering for championship college basketball teams at the White House.
"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he had already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."
Harris recounted that she had known Biden's late son Beau when the two had worked together as attorney generals.
"Back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I see every day in our president."
"His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family; His big heart, and his love, his deep love for our country.
"And I am first-hand witness that, every day, that our president Joe Biden fights for the American people and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."
Democratic support coalesces around Harris
Leading Democrats are busy rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party candidate after US President Joe Biden's sensational decision to end his re-election bid.
The 59-year-old is seen as the most likely candidate for the November 5 election, having received the endorsement of Biden himself.
Numerous other leading Democrats have also backed her, whittling down the list of potential opponents.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, seen as a possible rival, endorsed Harris. So, too, have other potential challengers such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
So far, no major party figure has said they will run against Harris for the nomination.
While a final decision is to be made at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from August 19 to 22, a party consensus could have emerged far earlier.
Biden has said that he will finish the remainder of his term, which ends on January 20, 2025.
The Trump camp has reacted angrily to Biden's withdrawal, with the former US president lamenting the time and money spent campaigning against the 81-year-old.
US Secret Service 'failed' in mission to protect Trump
US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle admitted to Congress the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was "the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades."
She was testifying at a congressional hearing into her agency's failure to prevent a would-be assassin from wounding a Republican presidential candidate.
"We failed," Cheatle, facing calls to resign, said during testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
"As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse," Cheatle said.
Trump was wounded in the ear in the July 13 Pennsylvania rally shooting that left one spectator dead and two others wounded.
The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was fatally shot by the Secret Service.
US President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday.
Biden will see out the rest of his term in office, but the Democrats will look for a new presidential candidate at their convention in August.
Democrats rapidly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris, who also has Biden's endorsement.
