US election: Iowa poll gives Harris surprise edge

A new poll of voters in Iowa has given Vice President Kamala Harris a surprise lead over former President Donald Trump.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll has the Democratic candidate ahead by three percentage points — still within the margin of error — in a state the Republican Trump won by a wide margin in 2016 and 2020.

Most polls show a tight race between the two presidential nominees, with the election's outcome likely to be decided in several battleground states.

With less than 48 hours until Election Day, Harris was heading to Michigan on Sunday, while Trump was expected in Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race to the White House on November 3, 2024: