US election: Harris, Trump vow to win as campaigns wrap up

11/04/2024 November 4, 2024 Trump threatens tariffs on Mexico

Trump said Mexico would face levies on exports to the US if it did not stop migration north Image: Evan Vucci/AP/picture alliance

Donald Trump told the audience at his rally in Raleigh, North Carolina that he would impose tariffs on products entering the United States from Mexico if the country's recently elected President Claudia Sheinbaum didn't stop migrants crossing the border.

"She's supposed to be a very nice woman, they say. I haven't met her. And I'm going to inform her on day one or sooner that, if they don't stop this onslaught of criminals and drugs coming into our country, I'm going to immediately impose a 25% tariff on everything they send into the United States of America," he said.

Supporters react on the day Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump campaigns at Dorton Arena Image: Jonathan Drake/REUTERS

"You're the first ones I've told it to, congratulations North Carolina," Trump said to cheers from the crowd.

"It's only got a 100% chance of working because if that doesn't work I'll make it 50, and if that doesn't work I'll make it 75 for the tough guys... then I'll make it 100."

The former predicted that Mexico would then deploy soldiers to its southern border to stop migrants heading north.

As of 2022, Mexico was the second-most prolific importer of goods into the US, behind only China and narrowly ahead of Canada.

The US and its two neighbors are part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a free trade deal that replaced its better known predecessor NAFTA in 2020, which Donald Trump signed during his first term as president. This deal allows for the tariff-free trade of many goods.

Trump also described his election rival Kamala Harris as incompetent. "Tomorrow you have to stand up and tell Kamala that you've had enough, you can't take any more, you just can't," he said.