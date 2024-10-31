US election: Harris, Trump target immigration, Latino votes

US election: Harris, Trump target immigration, Latino votesPublished October 31, 2024last updated October 31, 2024
What you need to know
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Nevada, a crucial state for their respective campaigns with just five days until the election.
The Republican and Democrat candidates for president, will court Hispanic voters in the smallest of the seven swing states.
Trump's event will take place at Lee's Family Forum, home of the Henderson Silver Knights. Harris' rally is part of the "When We Vote We Win" initiative to mobilize support.
Here's a roundup of the main US election headlines on October 31, 2024:
France hopes for a 'peacefull' US election
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed hope for a peaceful US presidential election next week.
"This is an extremely important election and I hope it can take place in peaceful conditions, which does not appear to me to be entirely guaranteed," he told broadcaster BFM TV in an interview, without el
He emphasized the election's importance and the potential global impact of any violence.
With the election approaching, officials in key battleground states are preparing for misinformation, conspiracy theories, threats, and possible violence.
Barrot said France would cooperate with the winner, whether it be Republican candidate Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.
What to expect on Thursday
Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is attending a hurricane relief benefit event with media personality Tucker Carlson in Arizona.
He is also set to hold a campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before heading to Henderson, Nevada, for a second rally.
Trump is likely to emphasize immigration and border security.
Arizona is a must-win for both campaigns, so Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will also try and shore up support in the battleground state and later campaign in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada.
She will be aiming to woo crucial Latino voters. The latest New York Times/Siena poll showed Harris with 52% of support among Hispanic voters to Trump's 42%.
Pop singer Jennifer Lopez will bring her star power to the stage for Harris in Las Vegas.
Wednesday recap: Trump piles on as Harris seeks to defuse Biden 'garbage' fallout
Kamala Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she disagrees "with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," as she sought to defuse criticism of comments by Joe Biden during a fundraising call the previous evening, less than a week before the vote.
"I will represent all Americans, including those who don't vote for me," Harris said on Wednesday.
Dressed as a sanitation worker and even riding in a garbage truck, Donald Trump aimed to persuade Wisconsin voters on Wednesday that Democrats consider his supporters "garbage."
"This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said.
The former president was himself facing criticism for a racist remark made at his rally. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe had called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
The two candidates also crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday, passing each other in Wisconsin.
