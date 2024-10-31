  1. Skip to content
US election: Harris, Trump target immigration, Latino votes

Published October 31, 2024last updated October 31, 2024

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are continuing their race for the White House, crisscrossing several states and pushing their message with help from celebrities along the way. Follow DW's election digest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mQaH
A sign urging Americans to vote
More than 59 million Americans have already voted, according to the Election Lab at the University of FloridaImage: Marco Bello/REUTERS
What you need to know

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Nevada, a crucial state for their respective campaigns with just five days until the election.

The Republican and Democrat candidates for president, will court Hispanic voters in the smallest of the seven swing states.

Trump's event will take place at Lee's Family Forum, home of the Henderson Silver Knights. Harris' rally is part of the "When We Vote We Win" initiative to mobilize support. 

Here's a roundup of the main US election headlines on October 31, 2024:

October 31, 2024

What to expect on Thursday

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, attends a hurricane relief benefit event with media personality Tucker Carlson in Arizona.

He will also hold a campaign rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before heading to Henderson, Nevada, for a second rally. 

Trump is likely to emphasize immigration and border security.

Arizona is a must-win for both campaigns so Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris will also try and shore up support in the battleground state and later campaign in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada. 

She will be aiming to woo crucial Latino voters. The latest New York Times/Siena poll showed Harris with 52 percent of support among Hispanic voters to Trump's 42 percent.

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez will bring her star power to the stage for Harris in Las Vegas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mQiv
October 31, 2024

Wednesday recap: Trump piles on as Harris seeks to defuse Biden 'garbage' fallout

Kamala Harris told reporters on Wednesday that she disagrees "with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," as she sought to defuse criticism of comments by Joe Biden during a fundraising call the previous evening, less than a week before the vote. 

"I will represent all Americans, including those who don't vote for me," Harris said on Wednesday. 

Dressed as a sanitation worker and even riding in a garbage truck, Donald Trump aimed to persuade Wisconsin voters on Wednesday that Democrats consider his supporters "garbage."

"This is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden," Trump said.

The former president was himself facing criticism for a racist remark made at his rally. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe had called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

The two candidates also crisscrossed several swing states on Wednesday, passing each other in Wisconsin.

Biden's rebuke of comic's Puerto Rico insult sparks backlash

