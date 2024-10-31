US election: Harris, Trump target immigration, Latino votes

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are both campaigning in Nevada, a crucial state for their respective campaigns with just five days until the election.

The Republican and Democrat candidates for president, will court Hispanic voters in the smallest of the seven swing states.

Trump's event will take place at Lee's Family Forum, home of the Henderson Silver Knights. Harris' rally is part of the "When We Vote We Win" initiative to mobilize support.

Here's a roundup of the main US election headlines on October 31, 2024: