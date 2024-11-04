US election: Harris, Trump in Pennsylvania for final push

Both Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump are set to campaign in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on the final day before the election on November 5.

The state, with 19 electoral votes, is the biggest prize of the race. Either Trump or Harris will need at least 270 electoral votes to become the next US president.

Earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris has said she will "do everything in my power" to end the war in Gaza in a campaign event for Arab Americans in Michigan.

In other news, the campaign of former President Donald Trump scrambled to walk back comments he made about would-be assassins having to "shoot the fake news media."

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race to the White House on November 4, 2024: