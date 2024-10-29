US election: Harris to make campaign 'closing statement'

10/29/2024 October 29, 2024 Reports: Steve Bannon released from jail

Though he no longer works officially for Trump, Bannon has continued to use his influence to get him back in the White House Image: Julia Nikhinson/AP/picture alliance

US media outlets reported that longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from a Connecticut prison.

He was serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena to appear before a congressional hearing regarding the January 6, 2021 riots.

Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in 2022. He reported to jail in July after the Supreme Court declined to accept his bid to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction.

The 70-year-old Breitbart News chairman is expected to resume his popular arch-conservative podcast following his release.