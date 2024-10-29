US election: Harris to make campaign 'closing statement'Published October 29, 2024last updated October 29, 2024
What you need to know
Polls show the US presidential election is on a knife's edge with both candidates neck and neck. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their final pitches in key battlegrounds as they face off in the race for the White House with 7 days to go.
Here's a roundup of the main US election headlines on October 29, 2024:
Battleground state in focus: Pennsylvania
The US presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be decided in the swing states, the biggest of which is Pennsylvania. We visited the state to get a sense of the political mood there:
Steve Bannon to be released from jail
Longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon is set to be released from a Connecticut prison on Tuesday, following a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena to appear before a congressional hearing regarding the January 6, 2021 riots.
He was found guilty of contempt of Congress in 2022. He reported to jail in July after the Supreme Court declined to accept his bid to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction.
The 70-year-old Breitbart News chairman is expected to resume his popular arch-conservative podcast following his release.
What to expect on Tuesday
Democratic candidate Harris is scheduled to deliver her campaign's "closing argument" speech at an event in Washington DC, while former First Lady Michelle Obama stumps for the vice president in the battleground state of Georgia.
Trump will also be campaigning in a swing state, holding a rally in Pennsylvania.
Arizona will be running a mock election to test its voting systems after Trump and some Republicans falsely claimed its voting machines malfunctioned in 2020.
Monday recap: Puerto Rico joke backlash, Musk sued, ballot boxes on fire
At a rally in New York to begin the week, a comedian supporting Trump called US territory Puerto Rico a "floating pile of garbage," prompting outrage so severe the campaign issued a rare statement walking back the comment.
In the Pacific Northwest, incendiary devices were set off at two ballot drop boxes, destroying hundreds of ballots.
The early morning fire at the drop box in Portland, Oregon, was extinguished quickly thanks to a suppression system inside the box as well as a nearby security guard, police said, and just three ballots were damaged there.
But within a few hours, another fire was discovered at a transit center drop box across the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington.
In Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested swing states, a district attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Elon Musk and his pro-Trump political action committee (or "PAC") from giving away $1 million each day to a random registered voter in a US swing state.
He described the action as an "illegal lottery" and also said it might interfere with the integrity of the elections.
es/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)