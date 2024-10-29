US Election: Harris to make campaign 'closing statement'

10/29/2024 October 29, 2024 Monday recap: Puerto Rico joke backlash, Musk sued, ballot boxes on fire

At a rally in New York to begin the week, a comedian supporting Trump called US territory Puerto Rico a "floating pile of garbage," prompting outrage so severe the campaign issued a rare statement walking back the comment.

In the Pacific Northwest, incendiary devices were set off at two ballot drop boxes, destroying hundreds of ballots.

The early morning fire at the drop box in Portland, Oregon, was extinguished quickly thanks to a suppression system inside the box as well as a nearby security guard, police said, and just three ballots were damaged there.

But within a few hours, another fire was discovered at a transit center drop box across the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington.

In Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested swing states, a district attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Elon Musk and his pro-Trump political action committee (or "PAC") from giving away $1 million each day to a random registered voter in a US swing state.

He described the action as an "illegal lottery" and also said it might interfere with the integrity of the elections.

es/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)