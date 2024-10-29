  1. Skip to content
US Election: Harris to make campaign 'closing statement'

October 29, 2024

The vice president is gearing up for a major speech in DC to make another plea to voters, while ex-President Donald Trump was headed to Pennsylvania. Follow DW's election digest.

US Vice President Kamala Harris
Harris and Trump are both polling at about 47-48% of the voteImage: Paul Sancya/AP/dpa/picture alliance
What you need to know

The US presidential election campaign entered its final week with both candidates neck and neck. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their final pitches in key battlegrounds.

Here's a roundup of the main developments on October 29, 2024:

October 29, 2024

Monday recap: Puerto Rico joke backlash, Musk sued, ballot boxes on fire

At a rally in New York to begin the week, a comedian supporting Trump called US territory Puerto Rico a "floating pile of garbage," prompting outrage so severe the campaign issued a rare statement walking back the comment.

In the Pacific Northwest, incendiary devices were set off at two ballot drop boxes, destroying hundreds of ballots.

The early morning fire at the drop box in Portland, Oregon, was extinguished quickly thanks to a suppression system inside the box as well as a nearby security guard, police said, and just three ballots were damaged there.

But within a few hours, another fire was discovered at a transit center drop box across the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington.

In Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested swing states, a district attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Elon Musk and his pro-Trump political action committee (or "PAC") from giving away $1 million each day to a random registered voter in a US swing state. 

He described the action as an "illegal lottery" and also said it might interfere with the integrity of the elections. 

es/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

