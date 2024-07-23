US election: Harris to hold first rally as likely candidate

07/23/2024 July 23, 2024 Black Lives Matter calls for digital primary

Racial justice group Black Lives Matter has called into question the swiftness with which the Democratic party has rushed to support Harris, calling for the nomination process to be opened to all party members.

In the US, party members engage in a state-by-state vote of their presidential candidate in a process known as primary elections. Delegates at each party's national convention then vote to officialy nominate this candidate, almost always completely honoring the outcome of the primary.

As an incumbent president, Joe Biden easily won his party's support. But Black Lives Matter is arguing the process now must be repeated, despite Democratic delegates pledging their support to Harris.

"We call for the Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates," Black Lives Matter said in a statement to Reuters news agency. "This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."