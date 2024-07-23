  1. Skip to content
US election: Harris to hold first rally as likely candidate

July 23, 2024

Kamala Harris, who secured enough delegates to earn the Democratic Party's nomination, is hitting the campaign trial after Joe Biden withdrew from the race. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4idNS
Kamala Harris at her campaign headquarters
Harris has secured enough delegates to earn the party's nomination and raised more than $81 million, a record sum for the 2024 political cycleImage: Erin Schaff via REUTERS
What you need to know

July 23, 2024

Black Lives Matter calls for digital primary

Racial justice group Black Lives Matter has called into question the swiftness with which the Democratic party has rushed to support Harris, calling for the nomination process to be opened to all party members.

In the US, party members engage in a state-by-state vote of their presidential candidate in a process known as primary elections. Delegates at each party's national convention then vote to officialy nominate this candidate, almost always completely honoring the outcome of the primary.

As an incumbent president, Joe Biden easily won his party's support. But Black Lives Matter is arguing the process now must be repeated, despite Democratic delegates pledging their support to Harris.

"We call for the Rules Committee to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates," Black Lives Matter said in a statement to Reuters news agency. "This moment calls for decisive action to protect the integrity of our democracy and the voices of Black voters."

US Democrats move to support Harris for presidential race

https://p.dw.com/p/4idUT
July 23, 2024

Clooney backs Harris, thanks Biden

Hollywood actor George Clooney has publicly endorsed Harris, two weeks after urging President Biden to drop out of the race in a op-ed.

"President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He's saving democracy once again. We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest," he said in a statement to CNN.

Clooney and his wife Amal are major donors to Democratic candidates.

https://p.dw.com/p/4idRs
July 23, 2024

Harris heads to Wisconsin

The vice president is heading to the key battleground state of Wisconsin for her first solo campaign outing since President Joe Biden announced his intention not to run for reelection anymore.

While Wisconsin has leaned Democratic in recent decades, the final tally of votes has consistently seen both the Republican and Democratic parties come out within one or two points of each other. In 2016, the state went to Donald Trump.

As Harris sets out to forge her own campaign, pop star Beyonce granted her the right to use her song "Freedom" as a campaign anthem.

es/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4idP0