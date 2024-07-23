US election: Harris to hold first rally as likely candidate

07/23/2024 July 23, 2024 US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the US Secret Service, is stepping down in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

A would-be assassin nearly killed the 2024 Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

She had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to Trump.

