US election: Harris to give 'closing argument' at Ellipse

10/29/2024 October 29, 2024 Trump says New York rally 'was like a lovefest' after backlash

Trump delivered a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate Image: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/picture alliance

Speaking at a campaign event in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump spoke of his New York rally days earlier that featured speakers who made offensive and racist remarks.

A comedian at that event had joked about Puerto Rico, a US territory, calling it a "floating island of garbage."

"Politicians that have been doing this for a long time — 30 and 40 years — said there's never been an event so beautiful. It was like a love fest, an absolute love fest, and it was my honor to be involved," Trump said of his Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

Trump, however, did not directly address the backlash.

The Republican nominee is set to head later to the battleground state of Pennsylvania.