US election: Harris to give 'closing argument' at Ellipse

Published October 29, 2024last updated October 29, 2024

As Donald Trump heads to Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris is set to deliver a plea to voters at the same spot where her rival spoke before the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. Follow DW's election digest.

US Vice President Kamala Harris
Harris and Trump are both polling at about 47-48% of the voteImage: Paul Sancya/AP/dpa/picture alliance
What you need to know

Polls show the US presidential election is on a knife's edge with both candidates neck and neck. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their final pitches in key battlegrounds as they face off in the race for the White House with 7 days to go.

Here's a roundup of the main US election headlines on October 29, 2024:

October 29, 2024

Trump says New York rally 'was like a lovefest' after backlash

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate
Trump delivered a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estateImage: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/picture alliance

Speaking at a campaign event in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump spoke of his New York rally days earlier that featured speakers who made offensive and racist remarks.

A comedian at that event had joked about Puerto Rico, a US territory, calling it a "floating island of garbage."  

"Politicians that have been doing this for a long time — 30 and 40 years — said there's never been an event so beautiful. It was like a love fest, an absolute love fest, and it was my honor to be involved," Trump said of his Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.

Trump, however, did not directly address the backlash. 

The Republican nominee is set to head later to the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

October 29, 2024

Report: George W. Bush's daughter supports Harris

US entertainment news magazine People published exclusive statements from Barbara Pierce Bush on Tuesday, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, in support of Vice President Harris.

Bush told the magazine that she spent the weekend campaigning in Pennsylvania for Harris and her VP nominee Tim Walz.

"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," the 42-year-old said. "I’m hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women’s rights."

Bush has previously said that is not a member of any US political party.

October 29, 2024

Harris to speak where January 6 riots began

A view shows the White House between panels of a non-scalable fence around the perimeter of the Ellipse, where Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to hold an event
The Ellipse is a park lawn south of the White House Image: Kaylee Greenlee Beal/REUTERS

Kamala Harris is set to deliver her "closing arguments" speech at the same spot in Washington, DC where her rival Trump addressed a crowd of supporters shortly before they stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Ellipse, a park outside the White House, is preparing to welcome some 20,000 Harris supporters.

Her campaign said in a statement that the former prosecutor would deliver a "major closing argument" and "make the case that it is time to turn the page on Trump and chart a new way forward."

The speech is set to be an "optimistic and hopeful message" to voters, the campaign said, following rumblings from within the Democratic party that she has focused too much on Trump and not enough on her policy proposals in recent days.

Despite framing the speech as "closing," Harris is still on track to keep up a grueling campaign schedule through Election Day on November 5.

October 29, 2024

How does the US presidential election affect India?

Both Republicans and Democratics have highlighted the US' strategic partnership with India on the campaign trail. But what do Indians think? Our video looks into what awaits New Delhi and Washington after the Election Day. 

US election: What India expects from Trump and Harris

October 29, 2024

What are the key swing states to watch?

The United States is made up of 50 states, but when it comes to presidential elections, some states matter more than others. 

While many "safe states" usually vote reliably one way or the other, "swing states" could be won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate. This toss-up potential makes them attractive to candidates since these votes could push the election either way.

Over the years, the list of swing states has changed because of things like population, demographics or moves on wider cultural issues. Still, for US voters, the economy and inflation are at the top of the list of important issues.

The main battleground states to watch this election are Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. 

Each swing state has its own set of key issues. DW takes a deeper look into each state.

October 29, 2024

Reports: Steve Bannon released from jail

Steve Bannon speaks outside Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, Monday, July 1, 2024
Though he no longer works officially for Trump, Bannon has continued to use his influence to get him back in the White HouseImage: Julia Nikhinson/AP/picture alliance

US media outlets reported that longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from a Connecticut prison. 

He was serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena to appear before a congressional hearing regarding the January 6, 2021 riots.

Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in 2022. He reported to jail in July after the Supreme Court declined to accept his bid to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction.

The 70-year-old Breitbart News chairman is expected to resume his popular arch-conservative podcast following his release.

October 29, 2024

Battleground state in focus: Pennsylvania

Stefan Simons

The US presidential race between Trump and Harris will be decided in the swing states, the biggest of which is Pennsylvania. We visited the state to get a sense of the political mood there:

Will Pennsylvania voters choose the next US president?

October 29, 2024

What to expect on Tuesday

Democratic candidate Harris is scheduled to deliver her campaign's "closing argument" speech at an event in Washington DC, while former First Lady Michelle Obama stumps for the vice president in the battleground state of Georgia.

Trump will also be campaigning in a swing state, holding a rally in Pennsylvania.

Arizona will be running a mock election to test its voting systems after Trump and some Republicans falsely claimed its voting machines malfunctioned in 2020.

October 29, 2024

Monday recap: Puerto Rico joke backlash, Musk sued, ballot boxes on fire

A damaged ballot box with signs of fire in Oregon
Two ballot drop boxes in the Pacific Northwest were damaged in a suspected arson attackImage: dpa

At a rally in New York to begin the week, a comedian supporting Trump called US territory Puerto Rico a "floating pile of garbage," prompting outrage so severe the campaign issued a rare statement walking back the comment.

In the Pacific Northwest, incendiary devices were set off at two ballot drop boxes, destroying hundreds of ballots.

The early morning fire at the drop box in Portland, Oregon, was extinguished quickly thanks to a suppression system inside the box as well as a nearby security guard, police said, and just three ballots were damaged there.

But within a few hours, another fire was discovered at a transit center drop box across the Columbia River in Vancouver, Washington.

In Pennsylvania, one of the most hotly contested swing states, a district attorney filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Elon Musk and his pro-Trump political action committee (or "PAC") from giving away $1 million each day to a random registered voter in a US swing state. 

He described the action as an "illegal lottery" and also said it might interfere with the integrity of the elections. 

es/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

