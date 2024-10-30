US election: Harris seeks to defuse Biden 'garbage' fallout

10/30/2024 October 30, 2024 Arnold Schwarzenegger issues lukewarm Harris, Walz endorsement

"I don't really do endorsements," former Republican California governor and celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote at the opening of a lengthy post online on Wednesday.

However, the 77-year-old also said he was "not shy about sharing my views" and that he understood that "people want to hear from me" given his public and political past.

"Let me be honest with you: I don't like either party right now. My Republicans have forgotten the beauty of the free market, driven up deficits, and rejected election results. Democrats aren't any better at dealing with deficits, and I worry about their local policies hurting our cities with increased crime," he wrote.

He said that at present, "I hate politics more than ever" and "want to tune out."

"But I can't. Because rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets," he said, going on to describe Trump as "a candidate who won't respect your vote unless it is for him."

"That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," he said. " I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz."