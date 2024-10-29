US election: Harris says Trump wants 'unchecked power'Published October 29, 2024last updated October 30, 2024
What you need to know
Polls show the US presidential election is on a knife's edge with both candidates neck and neck. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their final pitches in key battlegrounds as they face off in the race for the White House with 7 days to go.
Here's a roundup of the main US election headlines on October 29, 2024:
Speech venue was key part of Harris' message, writes DW's Ines Pohl
Kamala Harris utilized the historic setting to remind her audience of the events that transpired at the Ellipse in Washington just under four years ago. She began her 40-minute speech by labeling Donald Trump as a threat to democracy, recalling the January 6 2021 incident in which he incited a mob to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. While she has made similar statements before, the gravity of the occasion gave her words a heightened urgency.
Following her advisers' guidance, she didn't stop there. Harris skillfully distanced herself from Joe Biden without directly criticizing him — an essential move to engage those who strongly disagree with his policies. She needs to refine this approach to win over more supporters who feel alienated by Biden's administration.
This speech may be regarded as one of Harris' strongest to date. She presented herself as a powerful advocate for women's rights, a daughter who rose through hard work without the backing of wealth, and someone attuned to the realities beyond Washington DC. Whether this will be sufficient in the razor-thin race to sway undecided voters in this unprecedented election year remains to be seen. However, the more than 50,000 attendees at the mall appeared to be convinced.
Ines Pohl is DW's Washington bureau chief.
Harris warns of dangers of another Trump presidency
Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris told tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington DC that her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, is seeking "unchecked power" as president.
"We know who Donald Trump is," Harris said, adding that the former president "sent an armed mob" to the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," Harris said at the Ellipse, the site near the White House where Trump addressed his supporters on January 6, 2021, before they attacked the US Capitol.
Trump "has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other: That's who he is," Harris said. "But America, I am here tonight to say: That's not who we are."
Harris promised to "put country above party and above self" as she delivered the "closing argument" of her presidential campaign.
The rally, which comes just a week before Election Day, drew 75,000 people, according to the organizers. The number could not be immediately verified.
Crowds gather in Washington to hear Harris' speech
Large crowds have turned out to hear Vice President Kamala Harris deliver her campaign's "closing argument" in front of the White House in Washington DC.
Organizers told police they expect the rally may attract more than 50,000 people, NBC4 Washington reported.
One voter attending the event, 21-year-old Liam, told DW correspondent Carla Bleiker he's excited about the possibility of the US getting its first female president.
"We need change in this country, and I think a woman could do that," he said.
The rally is taking place at the same spot where former President Donald Trump spoke on January 6, 2021, before his supporters staged an assault on the US Capitol.
Supreme Court declines to let RFK Jr drop off ballot in two states
The US Supreme Court has rejected a bid by former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be removed from the November 5 ballot in Wisconsin and Michigan.
Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump's candidacy. Kennedy has urged his supporters everywhere to support the Republican nominee and has withdrawn from the ballot in a number of Republican-leaning states.
Michigan and Wisconsin are among a handful of battleground states expected to determine the outcome of the race between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.
Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist known by his initials RFK Jr., has sought Supreme Court intervention in his attempts to stay on the ballot in some states while dropping out in others.
What is the Electoral College?
The US president is not directly elected by a majority vote, but through an institution called the Electoral College, a proportional system that ultimately determines the winner of the US presidential election.
When US citizens vote in the presidential election, they are voting for the candidate's electors. In most states, if a candidate wins the general population vote they will receive all its electors.
The number of electors from each state is based on how many members it has in Congress.
Why does this system exist? What happens if no candidate gets a majority? Read DW's explainer on the Electoral College.
Why do many Iranians want Donald Trump to win?
Many in Iran believe that a Harris victory would mean a continuation of the status quo in their country, and are hopeful that a Trump victory could remove the Islamic regime from power.
"Trump's statements are perceived selectively not only in the US but also in Iran," Iranian political journalist Fariba Pajooh told DW.
"Many Iranians believe he could topple the regime in Iran," and end the country's economic crisis, Pajooh said, bu also pointed out that Trump has never said he intends to take down the government in Tehran.
Read more: Why many in Iran want Donald Trump to win the US election
Can you trust polls?
Politicians say the only poll that matters is the one on election day, and right now, polls are pointing to a historically tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Polls might show Harris leads Trump by around 2%, but it's also true that Trump has never been closer in the national polls to a Democratic rival.
Even though most pollsters correctly predicted Joe Biden's 2020 election win, his eventual margin over Trump was far closer than pre-election polls suggested.
There's an art to the science of correctly representing the opinions of hundreds of millions of American voters. We asked pollsters how it's done.
Trump says New York rally 'was like a lovefest' after backlash
Speaking at a campaign event in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump spoke of his New York rally days earlier that featured speakers who made offensive and racist remarks.
A comedian at that event had joked about Puerto Rico, a US territory, calling it a "floating island of garbage."
"Politicians that have been doing this for a long time — 30 and 40 years — said there's never been an event so beautiful. It was like a love fest, an absolute love fest, and it was my honor to be involved," Trump said of his Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden.
Trump, however, did not directly address the backlash.
The Republican nominee is set to head later to the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Report: George W. Bush's daughter supports Harris
US entertainment news magazine People published exclusive statements from Barbara Pierce Bush on Tuesday, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, in support of Vice President Harris.
Bush told the magazine that she spent the weekend campaigning in Pennsylvania for Harris and her VP nominee Tim Walz.
"It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend," the 42-year-old said. "I’m hopeful they'll move our country forward and protect women's rights."
Bush has previously said that she is not a member of any US political party.
Harris to speak where January 6 riots began
Kamala Harris is set to deliver her "closing arguments" speech at the same spot in Washington, DC where her rival Trump addressed a crowd of supporters shortly before they stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The Ellipse, a park outside the White House, is preparing to welcome some 20,000 Harris supporters.
Her campaign said in a statement that the former prosecutor would deliver a "major closing argument" and "make the case that it is time to turn the page on Trump and chart a new way forward."
The speech is set to be an "optimistic and hopeful message" to voters, the campaign said, following rumblings from within the Democratic party that she has focused too much on Trump and not enough on her policy proposals in recent days.
Despite framing the speech as "closing," Harris is still on track to keep up a grueling campaign schedule through Election Day on November 5.
How does the US presidential election affect India?
Both Republicans and Democratics have highlighted the US' strategic partnership with India on the campaign trail. But what do Indians think? Our video looks into what awaits New Delhi and Washington after the Election Day.
What are the key swing states to watch?
The United States is made up of 50 states, but when it comes to presidential elections, some states matter more than others.
While many "safe states" usually vote reliably one way or the other, "swing states" could be won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate. This toss-up potential makes them attractive to candidates since these votes could push the election either way.
Over the years, the list of swing states has changed because of things like population, demographics or moves on wider cultural issues. Still, for US voters, the economy and inflation are at the top of the list of important issues.
The main battleground states to watch this election are Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
Each swing state has its own set of key issues. DW takes a deeper look into each state.
Reports: Steve Bannon released from jail
US media outlets reported that longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from a Connecticut prison.
He was serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena to appear before a congressional hearing regarding the January 6, 2021 riots.
Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress in 2022. He reported to jail in July after the Supreme Court declined to accept his bid to stay out of prison as he appeals his conviction.
The 70-year-old Breitbart News chairman is expected to resume his popular arch-conservative podcast following his release.
Battleground state in focus: Pennsylvania
The US presidential race between Trump and Harris will be decided in the swing states, the biggest of which is Pennsylvania. We visited the state to get a sense of the political mood there:
What to expect on Tuesday
Democratic candidate Harris is scheduled to deliver her campaign's "closing argument" speech at an event in Washington DC, while former First Lady Michelle Obama stumps for the vice president in the battleground state of Georgia.
Trump will also be campaigning in a swing state, holding a rally in Pennsylvania.
Arizona will be running a mock election to test its voting systems after Trump and some Republicans falsely claimed its voting machines malfunctioned in 2020.