US election: Harris says Trump wants 'unchecked power'

10/30/2024 October 30, 2024 Harris warns of dangers of another Trump presidency

Kamala Harris called her rival Donald Trump 'unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance' Image: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP Photo/picture alliance

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris told tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington DC that her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, is seeking "unchecked power" as president.

"We know who Donald Trump is," Harris said, adding that the former president "sent an armed mob" to the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," Harris said at the Ellipse, the site near the White House where Trump addressed his supporters on January 6, 2021, before they attacked the US Capitol.

Trump "has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other: That's who he is," Harris said. "But America, I am here tonight to say: That's not who we are."

Harris promised to "put country above party and above self" as she delivered the "closing argument" of her presidential campaign.

The rally, which comes just a week before Election Day, drew 75,000 people, according to the organizers. The number could not be immediately verified.