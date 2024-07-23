US election: Harris holds first rally as likely candidate

Skip next section Trump says he wants to debate Harris

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will go ahead and debate his new Democratic rival in the presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump told reporters in a conference call that he would "absolutely" like to debate Vice President Kamala Harris "more than once," but did not commit to appearing at the next scheduled debate in September on ABC.

The former US president said he was "not thrilled at ABC" and may want another network to air the debate.

He said he'd only agreed to debate President Joe Biden twice, in June and in September, but not Harris. But Trump said he still wants to debate Harris.

"I think debating's important for a presidential race," he said. "You sort of have an obligation to debate."

After Biden's performance in the June 27 debate against Trump, calls increased within the Democratic party for his withdrawal from the race.