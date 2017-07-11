US election: Germany's Angela Merkel congratulates Biden on win

Politicians across Germany and Europe, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hailed Joe Biden's projected win as a step forward in transatlantic relations.

"Congratulations! The American people have made their decision," Merkel said in a statement.

"Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States of America. I sincerely wish him the best of luck and every success and I would also like to congratulate Kamala Harris, the first female vice president-elect in the history of your country."

"I look forward to working with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to deal with the major challenges of our time," she said.

If the poll projections are confirmed, Harris would become the first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect in the history of the United States.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that Germany is looking forward to working with the next administration, and hopes to see renewed cooperation.

"It's good that there are finally clear figures," Maas tweeted. "We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal."

Maas had earlier called for trust in the US democratic process, following Trump's controversial claims of voter and election fraud. Several German politicians have touted a Biden presidency as the key to repairing troubled relations between Berlin and Washington.

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Biden's election a "new and exciting chapter" between the two countries, touting relations with the US as Europe's "most important" partner.

"Congratulations, Mr. President-elect @JoeBiden . Now is the chance to open a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The USA remains Europe's most important and closest partner. There is much to do. Good cooperation! #EveryVoteCounts," he tweeted.

'A historic achievement'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also offered his congratulations, saying that he looks forward to working with the newly elected pair on issues such as climate change and trade, and praising Kamala Harris' "historic achievement."

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," Johnson said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that "a lot of work" to be done between the two countries.

"The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together!" Macron tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose contacts with Trump were closely inspected during Trump's impeachment scandal, also offered his congratulations.

"Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States, and we have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger!" Zelenskiy tweeted.

A phone call from Trump to Zelenskiy, in which Trump asked the leader to investigate Biden and the Democratic National Committee, spurred a whistleblower complaint that resulted in an impeachment probe last year. Trump was later acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

Following a nail-biter election and days of uncertainty, US media organizations including the Associated Press declared Biden and his running mate Harris the projected winners of the US presidential election.