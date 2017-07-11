 US election: German-US relationship hangs in the balance | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 03.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

US election: German-US relationship hangs in the balance

After four years of Donald Trump, the German-American friendship lies in ruins. Most people in Germany hope Joe Biden will come out the victor — but could a US President Biden fix the broken bond?

Watch video 02:32

DW asked people around the world who they hoped would come out on top in this year's US election.

The low point of trans-Atlantic relations in Donald Trump's presidency? Peter Beyer does not have to think long before replying. "When he called the Europeans foes in August 2018," he says. "A line was crossed back then," says Beyer, transatlantic coordinator of the German government and member of parliament for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. "You don't want to hear that from anyone, and certainly not from the US president."

The remark was just one of many that revealed President Trump's attitude towards Europe, Germany and Chancellor Merkel. During his four-year term, a lot has changed between Washington and Berlin, says Beyer. Especially in terms of communication. "We were actually used to discussing things with each other. We had a lot to learn in this regard." For example, when Trump announced he was going to reverse decades of postwar policy and withdraw US troops from Germany. "We learned about that from a newspaper article in the Wall Street Journal and then there was a whole week of silence," Beyer says.

Read more: How Trump has changed global foreign policy

German CDU politician Peter Beyer (DW/A. Shuka)

German conservative MP Beyer: The world has changed fundamentally, with huge geostrategic shifts

The tycoon and the physicist

The relationship between Trump and Merkel seemed to get colder with every meeting. The real estate tycoon president is known for being loud and often abrasive; the physicist chancellor tends to be the epitome of calm. But the two do not just differ in style — they are also worlds apart politically, be it on climate protection, global trade, refugee policy or most recently in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects. Rarely has Berlin longed for a change of power in Washington as much as it does at present.

This is not only true for the political class. According to surveys conducted by opinion research institute Civey, just 13% of people in Germany would like to see Trump win a second term. 

Only supporters of the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD), are in favor of Trump. More than two-thirds of them hope for a victory by the incumbent. But despite the party's gains in recent years, especially in the economically depressed states of the former East Germany, the AfD still remains a fringe party, hovering around 13% support across Germany as a whole.

Read moreUS election: EU pins hopes on Joe Biden victory

John F. Kennedy and Konrad Adenauer in Bonn in 1963 (Kurt Rohwedder/dpa/picture-alliance)

US President John F. Kennedy and German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer in Bonn in 1963

A crumbling facade

"Every reasonable person hopes for Biden's victory on November 3," says Johannes Kindler. The 74-year-old has experienced the golden age of German-American friendship. He was a government adviser in the Federal Chancellery during the Reagan, Bush and Clinton presidencies. Today he has cycled to the former American settlement in the western city of Bonn. The streets here are wider than in the rest of the city and are named after John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King. There is an American colonial-style church, a baseball field and a football field. After the war, hundreds of American officers and embassy staff resided here, in what was then the capital of West Germany. 

Kindler played tennis with American friends and was a guest at the American club, a flat-roofed building overlooking the Rhine. When he rides past it today on his bicycle, he sees it as a symbol for the decline of German-American relations. The building — once visited by Kennedy and Ronald Reagan — is now in decay, with graffiti on the walls and doors barricaded with wood. In 1999, the Americans ceded ownership of the complex to the city of Bonn when Berlin became the capital again.

Read more: Trump ouster will not heal US ties, says Germany's top diplomat

 

Former German government advisor Johannes Kindler in Bonn (Peter Hille/DW)

Retired German government advisor Johannes Kindler: 'Every reasonable person hopes for Biden's victory on November 3'

High expectations

"It can't get any worse," says Kindler, referring not to the decay of the building but to the current US president. But, he says, "the relationship between ordinary people is much better than between government institutions." Kindler still counts many Americans among his personal friends. Is it only the facade that is crumbling, with the trans-Atlantic foundations still basically intact?

"I am concerned that the foundation or the pillars of this trans-Atlantic bridge have also eroded," says conservative parliamentarian Beyer. The world has changed fundamentally, he says, with huge geostrategic shifts. "This is something we did not want to realize for a long time. After all, it has always been so convenient to live a good life under the protective umbrella of the Americans. That is no longer possible."

The former American Club in Bonn, Germany (Peter Hille/DW)

The former American Club in Bonn, Germany — a symbol for trans-Atlantic decay

Under Biden, communication with Washington would certainly improve, Beyer adds. But Biden would also likely demand a more active foreign policy role from the Germans, says Beyer, for example with regard to defense spending. "Biden would expect at least as much from us as Trump."

Read more: World needs more German leadership, says NATO chief

The Art of the Green Deal?

Franziska Brantner, the German Green party's leading parliamentarian on European affairs, agrees. "The conflicts in our immediate neighborhood are European conflicts. Even with a Democratic president, we will be responsible for them ourselves in the future," Brantner tells DW. "That is why we must finally define our German foreign policy in a European way. We have to find a European common ground so that we can still be capable of acting as Germans and Europeans." If Trump remains in office, this will apply all the more, she says.

German Green party politician Franziska Brantner (picture alliance/dpa/S Stache)

Leading German Green party politician Franziska Brantner hopes that a Biden victory would mean increased progress toward climate protections

But there is one issue where Brantner is fully counting on Biden: climate protection. While Trump repeatedly calls into question the reality of human-made climate change, his challenger wants to turn the US climate-neutral by 2050. "I am full of hope that this will strengthen the Paris Climate Agreement," says Brantner. "We might even get a trans-Atlantic Green Deal on its feet, invest jointly in technologies and set common standards with regard to CO2 emissions."

Read moreUS election: Climate crisis struggles to influence voters

Back to the future

Under the motto "Wunderbar together," the Germany's Foreign Office celebrated German-American friendship last year. A lot of nostalgia was involved. America, after all, was once a land of promise for the millions of destitute Germans who emigrated there. After the Second World War it was a model of freedom, prosperity and progress. And in 1990 the US was a major player in making German unity possible. Will the future be wunderbar, too? Much will depend on whether the next person in the White House regards Germany as a foe or as a partner.

Read moreUS presidential election: The top 5 issues

  • Merkel and Trump at the NATO meeting (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Who will blink first?

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump are at odds on Iran, trade, NATO and many other issues. But their differences seem to run deeper — and even be personal: Trump is said to have called Merkel "stupid." During talks at a NATO summit in late 2019 the pair seemed to be staring each other down.

  • Merkel and Trump surrounded by G7 leaders (Reuters/Bundesregierung/J. Denzel)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Who's the boss now?

    The picture raised eyebrows around the world: Merkel and Trump at the G7 summit in Canada in June 2018. Is Merkel in control here, standing above Trump, as the true leader of the free world? Or is he the boss — the only one sitting? The image was released by the German government, captioned as a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."

  • Merkel and Trump sit uncomfortably in two chairs during meeting in the White House (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    The handshake that wasn't

    President Trump appeared standoffish when he hosted Chancellor Merkel at the White House in March 2017. While in the Oval Office, the US president refused to extend a hand to the chancellor in front of media, a stiff image that defined their first encounter. Merkel may well be hoping to meet a new president at her next visit to the White House.

  • Merkel greeting Obama, standing close (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Look me in the eye

    Merkel's bond with Barack Obama stands in sharp contrast to her relationship with Trump. The chancellor and Obama seem to have become friends over the course of his two terms as US president. This picture was taken in November 2016, when Obama came to Berlin for a farewell visit — just a few days after Donald Trump was elected as his successor.

  • Merkel receiving the Medal of Freedom (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    All smiles

    Merkel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian award, at the White House in June 2011. Obama praised her commitment to European unity. Observers also saw the award as proof of good German-American relations.

  • Angela Merkel and Barack Obama in the Bavarian Alps (Reuters/M. Kappeler)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    A time to make friends

    At the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in 2015, Merkel and Obama got along well. The chancellor was able to count on US support on many topics, such as in the fight against climate change. This ended abruptly when Trump became president in 2016.

  • Merkel and George W. Bush at the G8 summit in 2008 (AFP/Getty Images/A. Nemenov)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Do you feel the same?

    Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, made enthusiastic remarks about Merkel's love of freedom right after their first meeting. At the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July 2006, he gave her an impromptu neck massage that took the chancellor by surprise. Still, it didn't seem to have put a strain on their relationship.

  • George W. Bush cutting off a piece of meat for a smiling Merkel (picture-alliance/dpa/BPA/G. Bergmann)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Pork chop politics

    In July 2006, Bush enjoyed putting a piece of grilled wild boar on Merkel's plate. Merkel had welcomed him to her constituency on the coast of the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The barbecue was the highlight of the visit to Merkel's political home base.

  • Merkel and Bush in a pickup truck (Matthew Cavanaugh/dpa/picture-alliance)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    This land is my land

    In 2007 Merkel visited Bush at his ranch in Texas. Bush personally chauffeured Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, in his American-made pickup truck. Merkel and Bush agreed to work together to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

  • Angela Merkel holding Bill Clinton's hand (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    Trans-Atlantic love

    At the funeral service for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in July 2017, former President Bill Clinton delivered a funny and emotional eulogy. "I loved him," he said. When he sat down again, he reached for Merkel's hand.

  • Angela Merkel laughing at something Joe Biden says (Reynolds/dpa/picture alliance )

    Bush, Obama, Trump: Will Biden become the fourth US president of Angela Merkel's tenure?

    That's a good one!

    November 2009: Merkel has just delivered a speech before the US Congress in Washington, DC. While the applause went on, then-Vice President Joe Biden entertained the chancellor, making her laugh. Hopes would be high for the German-American friendship, if Biden were to be elected president.

    Author: Peter Hille


DW recommends

US Electoral College: Ensuring representation or arcane filter on democracy?

Designed to approximate proportional representation, this century the system has delivered two presidents who lost the US popular vote. Some say it gives a voice to rural voters, others say it disenfranchises millions.  

US Green Party: 'There's more at stake than getting rid of Trump'

With left-leaning voters fearing a second Trump term, the US Green Party is facing calls from Democrats to drop out of the race. The party's presidential nominee, Howie Hawkins, tells DW he won't do it.  

Audios and videos on the topic

DW asked people around the world who they hoped would come out on top in this year's US election.  

High stakes for German-US ties in 2020 US election  

Advertisement

Germany

US election: Germany wants 'new deal' after vote

Men as victims of domestic violence: 'I was paralyzed'

US election: German-US relationship hangs in the balance

Coronavirus: Vaccinating Germany could take until 2022, says chief virologist