US election: Democrats secure control of House

Democrats are expected to maintain control of the House of Representatives, but only by a razor-thin margin according to projections by the Associated Press.
The projected win comes after AP declared three new winners late Tuesday night, calling the races for Jimmy Gomez in California, Kim Schrier in Washington and Tom O'Halleran in Arizona.
Those wins gave the Democrats at least 218 seats in the 435-member chamber.
Their previous 232-seat majority was chipped away by a surge of Republican voters that that tipped the scales for the Democrats' political rivals for over a dozen seats.
