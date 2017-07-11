US election: Democrats secure control of House

Democrats secured two more years of controlling the US House of Representatives in what is shaping up to be a slimmer majority in the lower house of Congress, according to Associated Press (AP) projections.

The projected win comes after AP declared three new winners late Tuesday night, calling the races for Jimmy Gomez in California, Kim Schrier in Washington and Tom O'Halleran in Arizona.

Those wins gave the Democrats at least 218 seats in the 435-member chamber.

Their previous 232-seat majority was chipped away by a surge of Republican voters that that tipped the scales for the Democrats' political rivals for over a dozen seats.

