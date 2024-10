Ines Pohl in Johnstown, Pennsylvania

10/01/2024 October 1, 2024

JD Vance and Tim Walz, the Republican and Democratic candidates for the post of US vice president, will face each other for the first time tonight. What they say in their debate could have an impact on undecided voters. How they cast their ballots is crucial in the tight race to the White House — especially in swing states like Pennsylvania.