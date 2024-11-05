US election: Polls to close soon in Harris-Trump faceoff

It's Election Day in the United States after both campaigns held rallies in Pennsylvania the night before.

Eligible voters have a final chance Tuesday to go to the polls and choose between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz or Republican ex-President Donald Trump and his VP pick JD Vance.

Early voting was extremely popular this year, with 75 million of the 161 million registered voters having already cast their ballot.

With pre-election polling showing one of the closest races ever, it is possible that key states like Pennsylvania and Nevada may be too close to call on election night.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race to the White House on November 5, 2024: