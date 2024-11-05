US election: First polls close in Harris-Trump faceoff

US election: First polls close in Harris-Trump faceoffPublished November 5, 2024last updated November 6, 2024
Several polling districts in Kentucky and Indiana have now closed, with preliminary results rolling in. At 7 p.m. in the eastern US (0000 UTC), polls will close in several states, including the battleground state of Georgia.
Early voting was extremely popular this year, with 75 million of the 161 million registered voters having already cast their ballot.
With preelection polling showing one of the closest races ever, it is possible that key states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada may be too close to call on election night.
Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 5, 2024:
Google says it will fix 'where to vote' bug
Google said in a post on X that it will fix a bug on its search engine.
Conservative social media users and Elon Musk have been complaining that when a user searches on Google for "where can I vote for Harris" it comes up with a map showing where to vote, but it does not present the map when users type in "where can I vote for Trump."
"The 'where to vote' panel is triggering for some specific searches because Harris is also the name of a county in Texas," Google said in the X post. "Happens for 'Vance' too because it's also the name of a county. Fix is coming. Note very few people actually search for voting places this way."
The disparity between the results of the two searches have triggered conspiracy theories. Former President Donald Trump has earlier falsely claimed that Google "manipulated" millions of votes for his rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Florida, New Hampshire could be early ones to watch, expert tells DW
DW spoke to Walter Olsen, a senior fellow at libertarian think tank the Cato Institute, says two states he would look at early on election night could be Florida and New Hampshire.
Both states return results early, with Florida leaning toward Republican Candidate Donald Trump and New Hampshire tending more toward Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
"If they are not coming through with those expected victories, then one candidate has a lot to worry about."
"Florida, in addition, is a state with a lot of Hispanic voters, and the Democrats are hoping that shifts in the Hispanic vote over the last couple of weeks might put them over the top, not necessarily in Florida, but in states like Pennsylvania."
"Florida would be able to tell part of the story on that."
How is Europe preparing for the change in the White House?
The election outcome could have enormous consequences for the European Union and NATO. Harris represents continuity with Joe Biden's transatlantic policies, while Trump could upend European trade relations and security. We asked members of the European Parliament what they thought:
Police detain suspicious man at US Capitol
The US Capitol Police in Washington DC said on X that they took a man into custody who "smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun."
They said the suspect had been stopped during a screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).
"The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can," the police added.
The US Capitol is on high alert for political violence on Election Day.
On January 6, 2021, rioters in support of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, leading to the deaths of several people and injuring many police officers. The January 6 Capitol riot led to the second impeachment of Trump and many of the participants in the riot have been convicted and sentenced to jail.
Harris makes calls to voters before polls close in Washington DC
Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris was seen making calls to voters and supporters at the Democratic National Committee in Washington DC, hours before polls close.
Making calls to potential voters, known as phonebanking, is a key part of US electoral campaigns. Phonebanking is often done by volunteers or staffers in various parts of the country, particularly battleground states such as Pennsylvania or Michigan.
"Have you voted yet?" Harris said on one call. After a response from the person on the other end, Harris replied: "You did? Thank you!"
"It's so important that everybody participates," Harris told the voter on the phone.
Harris will stay in Washington DC for an election night watch party at her alma mater, Howard University.
Pennsylvania county extends voting hours, after glitch
A Pennsylvania court approved a request on Tuesday to extend voting hours in Cambria county, a strongly pro-Trump county.
The ruling comes after voting machines in the county experienced a software glitch on election day. Polls will now stay open for an additional two hours, until 10 p.m. local time.
The local board of elections appealed for the extension, saying a "software malfunction" at electronic voting machines had "prevented voters from scanning their completed ballots," according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Cambria county broke roughly 70% to 30% in favor of Trump in 2020. Pennsylvania is a pivotal state that could decide the outcome of this year's presidential race.
"This morning's ballot processing issues in Cambria have resulted in delays — this is unacceptable, plain and simple," Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement after the case had been submitted. "Our legal team acted immediately to support extended hours to give voters the opportunity to vote -- we need voters to STAY IN LINE!"
French voters have a clear preference, as Macron seeks more European independence
Like many others nations, France is holding its breath ahead of the US presidential elections. Most news programs are leading with the story and counting the hours until the results.
And the French seem to have a clear favorite: Vice President Kamala Harris.
Some 64% of the French are hoping she'll come first, according to a recent survey by polling institute Elabe on behalf of news channel BFM TV. Only 13% of those polled are crossing their fingers for Donald Trump with 23% expressing no preference.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has long been advocating for the country — and Europe — to be less dependent on the US and its leadership.
He's been pushing for what he calls "strategic autonomy." Europe should further develop its own weapons systems and military industry capacities, reduce military dependency on NATO, and be more ambitious in its industrial policies, Macron has argued for years.
At the Sorbonne this year he advocated "building a Europe capable of showing that it is never a vassal of the United States" — regardless of who comes out on top in future elections.
FBI warns of bomb threats at voting sites, but says none deemed to be credible
The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned of bomb threats at polling stations, which the agency said originated from "Russian email domains."
The bomb threats took place in "multiple" US states, disrupting the voting process in at least two polling stations in the US state of Georgia.
The voting booths were closed for about 30 minutes, officials said, and the county is seeking a court order to extend the location's voting hours past the statewide 7:00 p.m. deadline.
"The FBI is aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains," spokeswoman Savannah Syms said in a statement.
"None of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far," she said, but nevertheless urged the public to "remain vigilant."
What the Senate election could mean for the next president
Many seats in US Congress are up for election on the same day voters pick a new president. The outcome of the congressional elections can have a strong impact on the president's powers.
If Trump wins the presidency he could, for example, find himself dealing with a House of Representatives dominated by the Democrats, limiting his policy-making powers.
Another conceivable scenario is that Harris wins the presidency but faces a narrow Republican majority in the Senate.
Harris would also face challenges in terms of policy-making, for example regarding environmental issues, supporting Ukraine, regarding the debt ceiling, or her plans to lower food prices and invest in housing.
German CDU lawmaker doesn't expect major changes should Trump win
If Donald Trump wins, US relations with Europe would look different, German lawmaker Peter Beyer told DW, though he predicted that the changes would not be as big as some people fear.
"But nobody needs to be, like, afraid of an America under President Donald Trump. We have a solid foundation across the Atlantic; trade, culture, security, that will, you know, stay in place for the foreseeable future," he said.
Beyer, who is a member of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party and member of the Bundestag parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, meanwhile acknowledged that the relationship between the US and Europe could change under a new Trump administration.
He particularly pointed out the defense and economy fields. Beyer foresaw "more protectionism" economically under a Trump administration, and a change in the level of US support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
However, Beyer also said he expected Europe would have to respond and react regardless of who wins Tuesday's race. He said a new US administration would almost certainly be keen on seeing European Union members "taking up more responsibility for our own security."
"Certainly there will be a more disruptive and faster, you know, transactional governing under a President Donald Trump compared to Kamala Harris. So that would be a difference."
NATO security experts call for 'third course' on Ukraine, whoever wins in the US
Before voting started, over 100 US and European security academics, politicians and current and former officials with some affiliation to the NATO military alliance signed an open letter, calling for a "third" course of action regarding the war in Ukraine.
They argued that whether Harris wins and continues the ongoing US strategy "of stasis and red lines, which have to date withheld the capabilities with which Ukraine could win the war," or Trump wins and tries "to impose a deal with Russia detrimental to Ukraine's interests," neither outcome would not be in Europe's favor.
Therefore, they proposed a "third course" which they say "can lead to Ukraine's survival as a sovereign state and Russia's defeat."
"The course of action we propose is, for a coalition of willing nations within NATO to commit to enhance military and financial support to Kyiv and to recommit to the aim of a sovereign Ukraine within its borders recognized by international law, focused around a clear strategy and theory of victory," the letter read.
The signatories argued that such a course of action would "avoid any immediate detrimental effects in Ukraine after the election, which would aid Russia, to live up to our alliance commitments and to take responsibility for our own security."
The signatories argued that Russia is not in as strong a position to win the war as many believe, and that it will begin running out of supplies in the second half of 2025.
What impact could the US election result mean for Ukraine?
For Ukraine, the stakes in the 2024 US presidential election could not be higher. With polls showing Trump and Harris neck and neck, Ukrainians are considering what a second Trump presidency would mean for them and what Harris might offer:
Trump says he would concede defeat 'if it's a fair election'
Trump has said he would be prepared to concede defeat "if it's a fair election," but in the same breath raised concerns regarding the use of electronic voting machines.
"If I lose an election, if it's a fair election, I would be the first one to acknowledge it... So far I think it's been fair," Trump told reporters after casting his ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The former president was a sporting a red "Make America Great Again" cap as he repeated a call to only use paper voting on a single day.
"They spend all this money on machines... If they would use paper ballots, voter ID, proof of citizenship, and one-day voting, it would all be over by 10 o'clock in the evening. It's crazy," he said.
When asked about fears of unrest following the elections, Trump said it was not necessary to tell his supporters to refrain from violence in the event of him losing.
"I don't have to tell them that, that there'll be no violence. Of course there'll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people," he said.
In Serbia, Trump would likely win, DW's Olivera Zivkovic explains
If the US election were held in Serbia, Trump would most likely become the next president.
Public opinion polls done by media and research groups show that the majority of Serbians support the Republican candidate.
Political observers believe the most probable reasons for this could be Trump’s stances on Kosovo, Serbia's former territory, whose independence Serbia never recognized.
Experts say that Serbians believe Trump would be more considerate when it comes to Serbia's position regarding Kosovo.
In 2020, Serbia and Kosovo signed the so-called "Kosovo and Serbia economic normalization agreements," informally known as the Washington Agreement, under the Trump administration.
Under a new Trump administration, Serbia might be able to get something out of normalizing ties with Kosovo, experts believe, such as economic concessions or measures to protect the Serbian minority in Kosovo.
Trump's warm ties with Russia, a traditional Serbian ally, could also play a part.
However, perhaps the biggest reason why people in Serbia do not support Democratic candidates in the US in general is the vivid memory of the NATO bombardment of Serbia back in 1999. Former US President Bill Clinton, who was in power during NATO's military campaign against Serbia, was notably a Democrat.