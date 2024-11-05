US election: First polls close in Harris-Trump faceoff

Several polling districts in Kentucky and Indiana have now closed, with preliminary results rolling in. At 7 p.m. in the eastern US (0000 UTC), polls will close in several states, including the battleground state of Georgia.

Early voting was extremely popular this year, with 75 million of the 161 million registered voters having already cast their ballot.

With preelection polling showing one of the closest races ever, it is possible that key states such as Pennsylvania and Nevada may be too close to call on election night.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race for the White House on November 5, 2024: