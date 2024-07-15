Calls for moderation follow years of sharp rhetoric

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaCalls for moderation follow years of sharp rhetoricTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaNicholas Welsh07/15/2024July 15, 2024The US has a long history of political violence. The current political polarization, which culminated in the near assassination of former president and Republican nominee Donald Trump, has been stoked by both sides in recent years.https://p.dw.com/p/4iLZAAdvertisement