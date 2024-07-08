US election: Biden tells House Democrats he won't step aside

The incumbent 81-year-old US president has again refused to end his reelection bid, amid concerns over his age.

US President Joe Biden on Monday again rebuked calls from fellow members of his Democratic Party to call off his reelection campaign.

Some Democrats in Congress have urged Biden to end his reelection bid over concerns that he could lose to his rival, former Republican President Donald Trump, concerns which were only exacerbated by a poor showing in the recent TV debate.

But Biden, 81, insisted in a letter to congressional Democrats returning to Washington after the Independence Day recess that he remains "firmly committed" to the campaign.

"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden wrote.

"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now, and it's time for it to end," he continued.

"We have 42 days to the Democratic Convention and 119 days to the general election. Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It's time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."

