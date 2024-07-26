US election: Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. The most notable holdout, he and wife Michelle said they had offered their backing privately in a phone call days ago.

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle gave their public backing to Vice President Kamala Harris's White House bid on Friday in a roughly one-minute long video.

The open endorsement comes days after she launched her campaign to be the Democratic Party's candidate for the US election contest this November.

What the couple said

"Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend Kamala Harris," Obama said in a post tweeted on Friday. "We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support," Obama said on social media platform X.

The footage, featured in the tweet, captured Harris taking a private phone call from the couple.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," Obama told Harris.

"I am proud of you. This is going to be historic," the former first lady told Harris.

Harris voiced her gratitude for the endorsement and their friendship, speaking into a cellphone and breaking into smiles.

"Thank you both. It means so much. And we're gonna have some fun with this too," Harris said.

Why did it take so long?

Obama had initially withheld any public backing of Harris, even as US President Joe Biden — who withdrew from the race on Sunday — gave her his support as heir apparent.

US Democrats move to back Harris in presidential race To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After over a decade since he was last elected, Obama, the first Black US president, is still among the Democratic Party's most popular figures.

He is reported to have initially withheld his open endorsement, preferring not to influence the process of the party determining its nominee.

The 59-year-old Harris became the front-runner for the Democratic election nomination after weeks of trepidation over Biden. The 81-year-old, who bowed out from the candidacy but is still president, had a disastrous debate performance against former US President Donald Trump.

The appearance boosted concerns over Biden's mental capacity and underlined the problem of his persistently low polling numbers.

rc/rm (Reuters, AP)