US election: Attorney general authorizes vote fraud investigation

US Attorney General William Barr gave blanket authorization on Monday for federal prosecutors to open investigations into alleged voting irregularities in the US presidental election.

Barr reversed federal policy and unleashed prosecutors from pursuing election fraud before all votes were officially tallied.

"Given that voting in our current elections has now concluded, I authorize you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases," Barr said in a letter to US attorneys around the country.

"Such inquiries and reviews may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state."

Reversal of policy

Such investigations normally fall under the jurisdiction of individual states, and the usual policy of the Justice Department is to hold back any federal involvement until vote tallies are certified, recounts completed and races concluded.

However, Barr said that "practice has never been a hard and fast rule," and said that if investigators found anything that could reverse the results of the election, they should pursue it.

"While serious allegations should be handled with great care, specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries," he wrote.

Trump refusal to concede: 'Worst moments in presidential history'

Shortly after Barr sent the letter, US media reported that the head of the Justice Department's Election Crimes Branch, which oversees investigations into voter fraud, resigned.

Branch Director Richard Pilger wrote in an email to his colleagues: "Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications... I must regretfully resign from my role," The New York Times reported.

Legal challenge

US President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the elections, despite Democratic challenger Joe Biden being roundly declared the clear victor.

Trump continues to claim that he lost the election due to fraud but has not supported this with evidence . Some fellow Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have said Trump is "within his rights" to challenge the election results.

"President Trump is 100% within his rights to look at the allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "I believe the president may have legal challenges under way in at least five states," he added.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures Biden gives victory speech Democrat Joe Biden was declared the president-elect on Saturday, four days after election day. The Associated Press and other media outlets finally called the election after it became clear that Biden had won the 20 electoral votes from Pennsylvania. Trump had originally led the race there, but as absentee votes were counted, Biden eventually overtook the president.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures First female vice president Kamala Harris has become the first-ever women vice president in the history of the United States. The daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents, the former California senator is also the first person of color to take the role of vice president. She dedicated her win to the civil rights movement.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures 'You're fired!' Jubilant crowds gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C., in front of the White House. Democrat supporters took to the streets from New York to LA, with many ecstatic about the end of Donald Trump's presidency. "You're fired!" — a phrase famously used by Trump in his TV series The Apprentice — was a common sight among the crowds.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures Unbelievable loss Many Trump supporters have expressed disbelief at the fact that their preferred candidate lost the election. Across the country, people protested what they claimed to be a stolen election, as seen here in Beverly Hills, California. Supporters have repeated claims made by the president that ballots counted after Election Day are "illegal", although no evidence has yet been given.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures Giuliani claims foul play from parking lot To much ridicule, Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, led a press conference from the parking lot of a Philadelphia gardening center called Four Seasons after the campaign failed to successfully book the luxury hotel by the same name. Giuliani and Trump alike have refused to concede the election, pinning their hopes on a series of legal actions against what they claim is electoral fraud.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures Harris: A new role model Younger voters were overwhelmingly in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket. The president and vice president-elect both expressed their gratitude to minorities, especially the Africa American community, for coming out in their millions to vote and help them win.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures Tight race concluded Joe Biden was elected with the largest number of votes in US history. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of those votes were sent in by mail, posing a challenge for electoral workers who had to count the unprecedented number of ballots. The delay in counting led to the early appearance of victory for Trump in several key states that Biden eventually won, such as Pennsylvania.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures International celebration Locals from the Indian village of Painganadu in Tamil Nadu state celebrated the election of Kamala Harris as vice president. Harris' maternal grandfather was born in the neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram, south of Chennai. Biden and Harris have also been congratulated by an increasing number of politicians and heads of state from across the world.

US election: Celebrations and despair on Biden's victory day — in pictures Relief in Berlin Marianne Hoenow, an American woman from Connecticut, celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in front of the Brandenburg Gate, next to the US embassy in Berlin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also congratulated the election winners, calling the relationship between Berlin and Washington "indispensable." Author: Alex Berry



aw/rt (AFP, Reuters, AP)