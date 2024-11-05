US election 2024: Voters head to polls to pick new president

It's Election Day in the United States after both campaigns held rallies in Pennsylvania the night before.

Some 161 million registered voters are waking up and have a final chance Tuesday to go to the polls and choose between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican ex-President Donald Trump.

Both candidates have called for a repeat of 2020's historically high voter turnout.

Early voting was extremely popular this year, with 75 million people having already cast their ballot.

With pre-election polling showing one of the closest races ever, it is possible that key states like Pennsylvania and Nevada may be too close to call on election night.

Here's a roundup of the latest developments in the race to the White House on November 5, 2024: