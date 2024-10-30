At Trump Jan. 6 site, Harris tells voters to 'turn the page'

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaAt Trump Jan. 6 site, Harris tells voters to 'turn the page'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaKaukab Shairani10/30/2024October 30, 2024At the site of Donald Trump's January 6 speech before the Capitol riots, Kamala Harris gave one final pitch to US voters. She focuses on abortion rights and migration, criticizing Republicans for using immigration as a wedge issue.https://p.dw.com/p/4mNwMAdvertisement