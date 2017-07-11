US Election 2020: For Americans abroad, Election Day is already here

The first time Susan Dzieduszycka-Suinat requested an absentee ballot so she could vote from abroad, she says the application came with a 500-page instruction booklet. That was in 2004. A year later, Dzieduszycka-Suinat helped found the US Vote Foundation, then the Overseas Vote Foundation. The goal was to make it easier to vote, especially from abroad, guided by the simple reminder that "every citizen is a voter."

Her group developed tools and processes that trickled up to the US Defense Department and Congress, which in 2009 overhauled some voting rules and legal protections for military personnel and other US voters residing outside the country.

"Overseas voting is one of the few bipartisan issues left in Congress," Dzieduszycka-Suinat says. "And these ideas started in Germany." Dzieduszycka-Suinat lives outside Munich. The foundation is based in Arlington, VA. She calls absentee ballots the "gold standard" in voting by mail, and a model for how voters at home can, too.

A dark cloud hangs over that possibility this year. Under the leadership of Louis DeJoy since June, the US Postal Service has reduced mail processing and delivery in a bid to cut costs. Critics say it is politically-motivated: Due to the pandemic, millions of Americans are planning to vote by mail, which can boost voter turnout and hurt Trump and other Republicans.

Trump, who lost the popular vote in 2016 by nearly three million votes, routinely makes baseless claims that postal voting is insecure. "The process has improved over time," Dzieduszycka-Suinat says. "I don’t know of a single instance of fraud."

Watch video 03:02 Share Can Trump kill absentee voting? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gtJn Could Donald Trump upend absentee and mail-in voting?

The ballot labyrinth

Federal law requires states to dispatch requested absentee ballots at least 45 days before the election. Americans around the world began receiving them this week. Despite streamlined services and free online resources from groups like the US Vote Foundation, voting from abroad can be tricky.

Voters can face a litany of deadlines for registering to vote and requesting a ballot. Voting advocates emphasize it's not too late to get one, and an "emergency" ballot exists for those who fear they won’t get their regular one in time.

Depending on the state, ballots may be sent and received by email, fax, online platform or regular mail. Completing the ballot also differs by state, and voters often have to follow a precise list of instructions, including an inner "secrecy envelope," to ensure the vote is counted.

Read more: Is mail-in voting under siege in the US?

Finally, the ballot has to get to a voter’s town or county election office, often by Election Day, which is a new concern for many voters.

"I’ve never questioned whether my ballot would get there," Peter Furlong says, who has voted from abroad in almost every election since 2002. "Now, oh dear Lord. I’m spending much more money to make sure it does."

He paid extra this year to track his mailed ballot — a feature all states are supposed to offer for free. The Berlin-based opera singer from swing-state New Hampshire calls his local officials "fantastic," but he worries about the big picture.

Procuring an absentee ballot takes several steps even for voters in the US — but for overseas voters, postal delays and differing rules for each state make the process complex to navigate

High-stakes voting

While impossible to prove, Furlong says he finds it "suspicious" that mail he sent in June arrived at their destinations in the US within 5-to-10 business days, but items sent in August, including an absentee ballot for state-level elections, took weeks. It was the same period that Democrats in Congress called DeJoy, a major Trump donor, to testify about his cost-cutting plans and ensure smooth mail-in voting.

"I still have faith in local officials, but the ballot needs to get through the USPS first," says Jennifer Gaspar, whose home state of Pennsylvania could be decisive in choosing the next president. That states run elections makes voting complicated, but she says it also helps protect the democratic process.

"Decentralization is a defense," she says. "You need as many precautions as possible."

Gaspar, who came to Berlin after years in St. Petersburg and Prague, sees dangerous parallels between Trump’s efforts to delegitimize voting and the unwinding of democracy in Russia, where she worked to support human rights activists.

"It’s very unsettling to see what's going on [in the US] and know the outcome in advance," she says.

Gaspar has voted absentee in every election since 2002. This is the first year she says she didn’t drop her ballot at the embassy to be posted like US domestic mail, but went to the regular German post office.

"I trust DHL more," she says.

Watch video 07:31 Share US elections 2020: How much of a problem is voter suppression? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ftTj US elections 2020: How much of a problem is voter suppression?

Message to citizens abroad: Vote!

Furlong and Gasper are two of about 75,000 voting-age US citizens in Germany, excluding military personnel. In 2018, just over one-quarter of this group requested a ballot and about 14 percent voted, according to a July 2020 report by the Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP).

Given Trump's comments on election and voting integrity, Democrats are "laser focused" on increasing those numbers, says Powen Shiah of Democrats Abroad Berlin. "This year does feel particularly crucial."

Democrats Abroad host regular information sessions, both on Zoom and at corona-compatible in-person events, to help people register to vote and get their votes in.

"It really runs the gamut of what people need," Shiah says. That means filling out forms, explaining how voting from abroad works (unlike for some countries' elections, US embassies are not polling stations), and reminding citizens, especially dual nationals who have never lived in the US, that they can vote.

"It’s hard to remember all the intricacies every two or four years," he says, adding that given the slim margins of victory that often determine US elections, absentee votes can play a decisive role and change the outcome long after polls physically close on November 3.

Voting advocates like Susan Dzieduszycka-Suinat say absentee ballots are the same as any other, saying it is a myth that they might go uncounted.

"Calling a race is not the same as certifying a race," she says, which can only happen after all valid ballots, from home and abroad, are in and tallied. State election officials know exactly how many ballots to expect, making Trump’s baseless fears of a rigged election all but inconceivable.