United States of America

US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarter

April 25, 2024

The US growth rate was substantially lower than the 2.4% widely predicted by analysts. The fall in the growth rate comes alongside declining consumer spending and exports.

The floor of the New York stock exchange
The lower than predicted growth comes alongside declining consumer spending and exportsImage: Craig Ruttle/AP/dpa/picture alliance

The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first quarter of 2024, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The US registered 1.6% GDP growth in the first three months of the year, according to the data. This was substantially lower than the rate of 2.4% predicted by analysts.

The growth rate for the previous quarter was 3.4%.

The fall in the growth rate comes alongside declining consumer spending and exports.

More to come...

sdi/wmr (AP, AFP)