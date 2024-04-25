US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarter

US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarterApril 25, 2024
The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first quarter of 2024, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
The US registered 1.6% GDP growth in the first three months of the year, according to the data. This was substantially lower than the rate of 2.4% predicted by analysts.
The growth rate for the previous quarter was 3.4%.
The fall in the growth rate comes alongside declining consumer spending and exports.
