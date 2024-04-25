US economic growth slows to 1.6% in first quarter

The US growth rate was substantially lower than the 2.4% widely predicted by analysts. The fall in the growth rate comes alongside declining consumer spending and exports.

The US economy grew less than anticipated in the first quarter of 2024, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The US registered 1.6% GDP growth in the first three months of the year, according to the data. This was substantially lower than the rate of 2.4% predicted by analysts.

The growth rate for the previous quarter was 3.4%.

The fall in the growth rate comes alongside declining consumer spending and exports.

More to come...

sdi/wmr (AP, AFP)