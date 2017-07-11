US drops sanctions on Iran's civil nuclear program

The United States dropped its sanctions on Iran's civil nuclear program on Friday.

The decision came as part of its negotiations with Iran over sanctions and its nuclear program in Vienna, Australia.

"The waiver with respect to these activities is designed to facilitate discussions that would help to close a deal on a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA and lay the groundwork for Iran's return to performance of its JCPOA commitments,'' the State Department said in a notice to Congress that announced the move.

It could pave the way for Iran to fully comply with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The 2015 deal with Iran, reached with the US, Russia, China, France, the UK, and Germany, saw Tehran restrict its nuclear technology development.

The restrictions would serve to assuage fears that Iran was trying to develop a nuclear bomb, although Tehran insists it was never interested in obtaining such a weapon.

In return, foreign partners lifted economic sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

Under President Donald Trump, however, the US left the deal and reimposed sanctions.

Iran has since restarted its nuclear enrichment program.

