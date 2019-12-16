US drops China's designation as currency manipulator

The United States has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator, the US Treasury Department has announced. The action comes as the first phase of a US-China trade deal due to be signed in Washington on Wednesday.

The Trump administration branded China a currency manipulator in August, accusing Beijing of devaluing its currency to make exports more competitive.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the Trump administration had dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator because of commitments in the preliminary trade agreement intended to prevent China from undervaluing its currency to gain trade advantages.

Although now off the currency blacklist, China remains one of 10 countries the US Treasury says need to be on a watchlist, meaning that Beijing's currency practices will continue to be closely monitored.

