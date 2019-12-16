 US drops China′s designation as currency manipulator | News | DW | 13.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US drops China's designation as currency manipulator

The US Treasury Department has removed China from its list of currency manipulators ahead of a new US-China trade deal. Chinese regulators have been accused of devaluing the yuan to make exports more competitive.

Stack of Chinese currency

The United States has dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator, the US Treasury Department has announced. The action comes as the first phase of a US-China trade deal due to be signed in Washington on Wednesday.

The Trump administration branded China a currency manipulator in August, accusing Beijing of devaluing its currency to make exports more competitive. 

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the Trump administration had dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator because of commitments in the preliminary trade agreement intended to prevent China from undervaluing its currency to gain trade advantages.

Although now off the currency blacklist, China remains one of 10 countries the US Treasury says need to be on a watchlist, meaning that Beijing's currency practices will continue to be closely monitored. 

More to come...

wr/cmk (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

US designates China a currency manipulator after yuan drop

The US Treasury has designated China a currency manipulator following the devaluation of the yuan. According to the department, the yuan's steep drop gives China an unfair competitive advantage in international trade. (06.08.2019)  

Related content

Tensions relax somewhat in the US-China trade war 16.12.2019

Is China's economy finally moving along again? Industrial production rose last month by 6.2% over a year ago. Normally, nothing to get excited about. But given the economy's recent weak performance, this was something for Beijing to celebrate.

Saudi ARAMCO

The biggest business events of 2019 30.12.2019

Let’s look back over a busy year for business news – as the US-China trade war kept us on edge, the reputation of one of the biggest US companies - Boeing - took a tumble

India's gem producers profit from US-China trade war 29.11.2019

The Indian gem and jewelry industry, one of the largest in the world, is a beneficiary of the trade dispute between the US and China. Foreign companies are starting to look for a foothold in the gemcutting hub Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Advertisement