US: Driver in migrant center crash charged with manslaughter

The driver of a car who plowed into a group of people waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville city in the US state of Texas has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter.

Police are looking into whether the crash in Brownsville was intentional.

George Alvarez, 34, is believed to have lost control of the SUV he was driving.

Several immigrants, including Venezuelans, were killed outside the bus stop they were waiting at.

Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sauceda added they were waiting on toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated.

Most victims were Venezuelan men

The director of the migrant shelter, Victor Maldonado, said most of those who were killed at the bus stop were Venezuelan men.

The group was waiting for a bus to return to downtown Brownsville, after spending the night at the overnight shelter, Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said.

Authorities say Brownsville has lately seen a surge in the arrival of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks.

There were about 4,000 to 6,000 Venezuelan migrants at the Border Control custody in Rio Grande Valley, which divides the US and Mexico, on Thursday.

