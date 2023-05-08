  1. Skip to content
The damaged car, a Range Rover in the background, with three officials talking to each other, and a man wearing a fluorescent police vest turned to his back in the foreground
The crash was captured in surveillance video and is being investigatedImage: Miguel Roberts/AP/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Driver in migrant center crash charged with manslaughter

18 minutes ago

The driver of a car who plowed into a group of people waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville city in the US state of Texas has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R3tT

The man who drove a car into a crowd of people outside a migrant shelter at a Texas border city, killing eight people, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday.

Police are looking into whether the crash in Brownsville was intentional. 

George Alvarez, 34, is believed to have lost control of the SUV he was driving.

Several immigrants, including Venezuelans, were killed outside the bus stop they were waiting at.

Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sauceda added they were waiting on toxicology reports to determine whether Alvarez was intoxicated.

Most victims were Venezuelan men

The director of the migrant shelter, Victor Maldonado, said most of those who were killed at the bus stop were Venezuelan men.

The group was waiting for a bus to return to downtown Brownsville, after spending the night at the overnight shelter, Sister Norma Pimentel, the executive director of the Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said.  

Authorities say Brownsville has lately seen a surge in the arrival of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks.

There were about 4,000 to 6,000 Venezuelan migrants at the Border Control custody in Rio Grande Valley, which divides the US and Mexico, on Thursday.

rm/jcg (AP, Reuters) 

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko's face, with damaged residential apartments in the background

Ukraine updates: Russia launches new wave of air strikes

Conflicts2 hours ago
