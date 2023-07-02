US: Dozens injured in mass shooting in Baltimore

Police said that two people had been killed in the attack, and three of those injured still in critical condition. No arrests were made immediately after the incident.

Police were deployed to the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore, in the northeastern US state of Maryland, on Sunday.

Officials said that at least two people were killed in the attack and dozens more were wounded. Three of those injured were in critical condition, according to police.

What else do we know about the shooting in Baltimore?

Police said they had taken 9 people to hospitals and that more injured made their own way to hospital.

There were a total of 30 victims, police said. All of the victims were adults.

One 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, and another 20-year-old man was also confirmed to be killed, according to a police statement.

Witnesses told the WBFF-TV broadcasters that hundreds of people had gathered in South Baltimore for the "Brooklyn Day" event. Police said that there had been a "block party" in the area on Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. local time (Saturday 1630 UTC).

No arrests were made when police arrived at the scene early on Sunday Image: Baltimore Police via Twitter/REUTERS

Suspect not yet identified

Worley said that authorities were working to identify a suspect and determine the motive for the attack.

"This is an extensive crime scene, our detectives are going to be here quite a while," he said.

Mayor Brandon Scott urged people to come forward to assist investigators to locate those responsible for the attack.

"This is an absolute tragedy that did not have to happen," Scott said.

"It again highlights the impacts and the need to deal with the over-proliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them."

