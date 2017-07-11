US: Dozens feared dead after devasting tornadoes in Kentucky

Authorities in the US state of Kentucky have said they estimate some 50 people have died after devastating tornadoes tore through the area late Friday night.

The tornadoes and strong storm systems are said to have ripped through Kentucky, neighboring Illinois and Tennessee.

"I fear that there are more than 50 dead ... probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it's devastating," Beshear said, adding that it was the "most severe tornado event in Kentucky's history."

The governor said he had declared a state of emergency. Beshear added that scores of search and rescue officials had been deployed to save lives, as power outages continued to hit the area.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, the severe weather has killed at least three people, Dean Flener, spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency, accoding to the Washington Post.

Amazon warehouse partially collapses

In Illinois, the tornado hit a warehouse of online retail giant Amazon, reducing a third of the structure to rubble. The roof of the structure was ripped off and one of its walls collapsed.

Rescue workers were rushing through the early hours of Saturday to rescue employees who were working the night shift when the tornado hit.

Local authorities described the warehouse collapse as a "mass casualty incident" with "multiple subjects trapped."

This is a developing story, more details to come...

