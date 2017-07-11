US: Dozens feared dead after devasting Tornadoes in Kentucky

Authorities in the US state of Kentucky have said they estimate some 50 people have died after devastating tornadoes tore through the area late Friday night.

The tornadoes and strong storm systems are said to have ripped through Kentucky, neighboring Illinois and Tennessee.

"The reports are really heartbreaking," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told US newspaper The Washington Post.

In Illinois, officials said many had been trapped after a roof partially collapsed at a warehouse of online retail giant Amazon.

Meanwhile, in Tennessee, the severe weather has killed at least three people, Dean Flener, spokesman for the state's Emergency Management Agency, said in comments carried by the Post.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/rc (AP, Reuters)