US doomsday cult mother guilty of killing children

The court in Idaho heard how Lori Vallow Daybell carried out the murders because of her radical religious beliefs. She allegedly thought God had sent her to prepare for the second coming of Christ.

A US woman has been found guilty of murdering two of her children because she thought they were zombies and she had been sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

Lori Vallow Daybell was also convicted of conspiring to kill a love rival during the trial in the northwestern US state of Idaho.

Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole over the deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and adopted seven-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

Her fifth husband Chad Daybell will soon go on trial separately over similar charges, which also include the murder of his first wife, Tammy.

He is the self-published author of several apocalyptic novels. His wife, Tammy, died ostensibly of natural causes in 2019 but Vallow and Vallow Daybell moved to Hawaii, where they got married, only a few weeks later.

The pair never reported that the children were missing and their bodies were found in June 2020 on property owned by the couple in Idaho.

Vallow Daybell's previous husband Charles Vallow said she had claimed to be "a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ's second coming."

The couple's "religious beliefs" were cited by prosecutors as a factor in the murders.

Their story was the subject of a Netflix true-crime documentary series "Sins of Our Mother," released last year.

mm/rc (AFP, AP)